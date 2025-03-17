The TAB's new self-service terminals were launched in Manukau on Monday.

Retail racing and sports punters are finally set to step into the modern world as the TAB launches new self-service terminals.

While most New Zealand punters bet online, increasingly through the TAB or betcha apps on their phones, there are still more than 500 venues nationwide where people can bet, many in pubs or clubs.

The self-service terminals at those venues can be a source of frustration for punters with their outdated systems, as any punter who has stood for what feels like ages behind a confused self-service terminal user will know.

The TAB’s new terminals went into use for the first time at the Manukau City TAB on Monday and are set to be placed in its 45 stores around the country as well as the 416 pubs and clubs that provide TAB services.

While the old terminals were slower and generally outdated, one of their biggest issues was so few punters use them regularly they had become the slowest form of betting.