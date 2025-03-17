Advertisement
TAB launches modern self-service terminals for horse racing and sports punters

Michael Guerin
By
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The TAB's new self-service terminals were launched in Manukau on Monday.

Retail racing and sports punters are finally set to step into the modern world as the TAB launches new self-service terminals.

While most New Zealand punters bet online, increasingly through the TAB or betcha apps on their phones, there are still more than 500 venues nationwide where people can bet, many in pubs or clubs.

The self-service terminals at those venues can be a source of frustration for punters with their outdated systems, as any punter who has stood for what feels like ages behind a confused self-service terminal user will know.

The TAB’s new terminals went into use for the first time at the Manukau City TAB on Monday and are set to be placed in its 45 stores around the country as well as the 416 pubs and clubs that provide TAB services.

While the old terminals were slower and generally outdated, one of their biggest issues was so few punters use them regularly they had become the slowest form of betting.

And they were off-putting for occasional bettors, particularly on major sports events or Melbourne Cup day, who rarely visited retail venues at other times.

Crucially the new terminals will mirror the TAB website and app, giving a seamless transition between betting on those platforms and betting in an agency.

The new terminals will be also be rolled out at racetracks, where plenty of punters still prefer the cash-betting experience as part of the thrill of a day at the races.

The managing director of Entain New Zealand, Sam Moncur, was at the launch to see the first bets on the new terminals placed, one of his first official duties since taking on his role.

“We want to meet our customers where they are and provide them with a seamless experience if they’re placing a bet through our new terminals or on the TAB app,” said Moncur.

As part of the development of the terminals, customer feedback has led to many customer-focused solutions in the new terminals.

“Customers can enjoy more bet types, easy multis with a buildable betslip and more funding options. Plus, the new touch-screen experience is faster than ever.

“Everything a TAB customer could do through the app or tab.co.nz is now possible in retail.”

The upgrade of the retail terminals will comfort traditionalist punters who may have feared all betting would eventually end up being online only and the possibility of TAB agencies or pubs and clubs being allowed to die off.

“We will be supporting our venues and customers through this change with both physical and digital resources on hand to help them,” said Moncur.

“We’re committed to delivering a world-class wagering experience and this is a big step toward ensuring our venues are well-positioned to serve the needs of our customers.

“There is a lot more to come in 2025 including exclusive promotions and offers for our customers that can only be redeemed through our TAB venues.”


