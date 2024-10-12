Bellatrix Star in the Gr.2 Schillaci Stakes (1100m) at Caulfield. Photo / Bruno Cannatelli

The Mark Walker-trained Bellatrix Star has continued her stunning run of form with an impressive victory in the Gr.2 Schillaci Stakes (1100m) at Caulfield on Saturday.

The three-year-old filly dashed past her older rivals to bring up a hattrick of victories, after wins in the Listed Cap D’Antibes (1100m) and Gr.3 Scarborough Stakes (1200m).

In a race that lacked the expected strong tempo, Bellatrix Star came from beyond midfield to descend on her rivals and score by a comfortable half-length under Craig Williams, who rode the filly at just 51kgs.

The Gr.1 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m) at Flemington on Derby Day now beckons the smart filly.

“Credit to Mark (Walker), Ben Gleeson, all their staff, they’ve presented a really nice three-year-old filly at weight for age level, taking on some really seasoned horses today and they were confident of doing so and she delivered,” Williams said.