Horse racing: Bellatrix Star downs older Schillaci rivals at Caulfield

Bellatrix Star in the Gr.2 Schillaci Stakes (1100m) at Caulfield. Photo / Bruno Cannatelli

The Mark Walker-trained Bellatrix Star has continued her stunning run of form with an impressive victory in the Gr.2 Schillaci Stakes (1100m) at Caulfield on Saturday.

The three-year-old filly dashed past her older rivals to bring up a hattrick of victories, after wins in the Listed Cap D’Antibes (1100m) and Gr.3 Scarborough Stakes (1200m).

In a race that lacked the expected strong tempo, Bellatrix Star came from beyond midfield to descend on her rivals and score by a comfortable half-length under Craig Williams, who rode the filly at just 51kgs.

The Gr.1 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m) at Flemington on Derby Day now beckons the smart filly.

“Credit to Mark (Walker), Ben Gleeson, all their staff, they’ve presented a really nice three-year-old filly at weight for age level, taking on some really seasoned horses today and they were confident of doing so and she delivered,” Williams said.

“You sit on top of her, and there’s a lot to like about her. Her mannerisms now after, you know, she was a bit cantankerous before the race and eager to get on with it. She raced really well. She was very effective late.

“For the future, she is very effective down the straight, and for a three-year-old filly at this time, I think there is a nice race at Flemington for her in a couple of weeks.”

Bellatrix Star sports the colours of John Galvin’s Fortuna Racing and was the winner of last season’s Gr.2 Eclipse Stakes (1200m) at Pukekohe in her native New Zealand.

“Full credit to John and Mark for taking the punt, sending her over here early in the spring,” Walker’s Assistant Trainer Ben Gleeson said.

“It was a big step up and she’s made that beyond belief. She just thrives. Every race, she just gets better and better.

“She deserves a crack at the Coolmore now and hopefully all the good colts and sprinters will go and bash each other up in The Everest and we get every chance at it.”

Bellatrix Star was offered by Phoenix Park in Book 1 of Karaka 2023, where she was bought for $80,000 by Fortuna Racing in partnership with Te Akau Racing principal David Ellis.

Bellatrix Star has now won five of her nine starts, with a further two placings and has earned A$620,557 in prizemoney to date.

– NZ Racing Desk

