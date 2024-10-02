“The six isn’t a good draw for her as the worry is she’s small and somehow she needs to get down onto the rail. She has come through her heat good. She is the best of our chances, although it totally depends on what type of early run she gets,” confirmed Dave Fahey.

Sefton Heights finished 5.75 lengths behind Opawa Shirley and he will jump from the outside trap.

“He has drawn the best of our runners as the eight suits him. Hopefully he can quickly push forward heading into the first time. He has come through his heat good,” suggested Fahey.

The inform Bandit Dan went under by three-quarters of length to the other heat winner Zestful. He will be loaded away into the five-trap in the decider.

“He has been racing good and he can get some it providing he can get himself into a handy early spot. He’s all set to go on Thursday,” Fahey said.

Nail It completes the Fahey representation from trap-seven after his 3.25 length heat third to Zestful.

“He has his good days and his bad days. He’s consistent and at times he can fly out. When he wins it’s usually when he paying plenty. I’m happy with him going into the race,” advised Fahey.

Garry Cleeve advanced a pair of litter brothers with the 30.05 heat winner Zestful boldly taking the step-up to black-type racing.

“He has quickly worked his way through the grades. He’s a smaller dog who can be better away from the traps. He has done okay following his heat,” said Cleeve about his charge who will be sighted wearing the TAB 3 vest.

Jay Walker has drawn one-trap inside his brother after his sound 3.5 length heat second to Opawa Shirley.

“He has raced very creditably since he returned from Whanganui (Wanganui Cup). I’m very happy with him going into the final. He has a nice draw and I slightly favour him,” informed Cleeve.

He then added about the brothers, “As break-ins there was nothing between them. I’m absolutely rapt to see them racing creditably against older dogs. Both of them are NZ Derby prospects. They have created some friendly sibling rivalry here. Anthony (son) has looked after Jay Walker and Sydney (daughter) has done likewise with Zestful.”

Trainer Bruce Dann returned his consistent chaser Opawa Conan to the track following a four-month spell and he switches from trap-8 down into the one-trap after his seven-length heat fourth to Opawa Shirley.

“It’s nice to have him back. He needed his blowout in his heat and he’ll be better for that run on Thursday. I was hoping for the inside trap from where he’s likely to hold the rail. Hopefully he jumps and he holds his place. He’s been a wonderful dog for us and I’ll be happy to see him come through the race okay,” said Dann.

Completing the field is the Matt Roberts-prepared Nighthawk Jet who finished as the 5.25 length heat fourth place-getter to Zestful.

‘It was a fluke in the way he made the final with it being gifted to him. I’ll be over the moon if he can fluke fourth which means he’ll go over $100,000 in stake earnings. He is a real bread and butter dog who you always like to have in your kennels,” commented Roberts.

$30,000 2023/24 The Homekill Guys Canterbury Futurity (Race 8)

Three competitive 525m heats decided the finalists for this Group 2 event.

The current NZ Breeders’ Stakes title holder Opawa Schofer completed her heat assignment in 30.03 for her conditioners Dave and Jean Fahey and she will sighted in the TAB 3 rug for the final.

“She was a bit flat after her heat as we rushed her to get her there, however, she has come along nicely during the week. We’re really pleased with her heat run,” said Dave Fahey who is seeking to mentor their 12th winner of this annual pre-nomination Restricted Age final.

Kennelmate Opawa Archer yielded during the run home when finishing a length astern of heat winner Charley Horse.

“He needs to lead them early and hope there’s some trouble in behind him. You never know what could happen and he has come through his heat okay,” added Fahey who had to withdraw their 30.45 heat winner Opawa Linny.

The trap-1 drawn Charley Horse unleashed strongly along the rail during the run home to secure his 30.10 heat win for Garry Cleeve.

“His draw is a bonus for him, especially as Who’s Jealous tends to move off the rail. Hopefully he finds a nice possie from where he’ll look for gaps to bring it home strongly. He has pulled up good,” Cleeve said.

His litter brother Who’s Jealous will jump from the adjacent trap after he gamely chased after Opawa Schofer for his three-length heat second.

“Who’s Jealous has better early speed and he can place himself into the leading division. If he can do that, then he’s a sound chance. He’s done everything right since his heat,” advised Cleeve.

Riley Evans returns with Goldstar Mila who was a heat length runner-up to Opawa Linny.

“Hopefully she’s back to her best and she comes out running. She has to use her box-speed and she needs to get clear as there are others in the field who are stronger. She has come through her heat with everything all good,” advised Evans about his trap-4 drawn contender.

Matt Roberts will load his consistent chaser Claws In Zorro into the five-trap after he finished a nose behind Opawa Archer in his heat.

“I was very happy with his heat run. He got shut out of a gap when he was punching into the first turn, then he was denied racing room when he was looking for a run on the home turn. I was happy with his race and he has come through it good. Hopefully he can take a flyer from the traps, which he can do,” said Roberts.

Kennelmate Let Him Cook returns for another Group race final after his 1.1 length heat third to Opawa Linny. He will be sighted wearing the pink racing vest here.

“He was rather fortunate that a withdrawal got him back into the field. He got spat out the back when racing into the first turn in his heat. It was a good effort by him to recover to get so close. His draw can work out alright for him, especially as others are likely to head towards the rail,” suggested Roberts.

Dylan Voyce produced Daddy Longlegs to deliver his five-length heat third to Opawa Schofer and he is excited about lining up his first Group race finalist in his own name.

“Daddy Longlegs has been a consistent C5 dog, who deserves his place in the field. It will be interesting to see how he goes. He had a good draw (2) in his heat which saw him being up front handy to the pace.

“I gave him another gallop this morning (Tuesday) as he tends to be a lazy worker. He’ll need some luck from out there (7) and he’s a fine, happy dog within himself. I’ll be happy if he can run in the top four,” explained Voyce.

$20,000 2023/24 Ray Adcock Memorial Distance (Race 9)

The GRNZ Hall of Fame trainer Ray Adcock was regarded as the doyen of New Zealand greyhound trainers when he dominated the national trainer’s premierships during the 1990s.

Adcock is remembered by this annual 732m Group 2 staying test, which is spearheaded by the current NZ Stayer of the Year Chief Dribble who warmed up for this event by delivering a strong 30.25 525m trial last week.

“I gave him another 525m trial on Monday and he ran a couple of tenths slower than I thought he would. It was hard to get a line on him as it was very windy at the time. He needed the blowout and he’ll be right for Thursday.

“The others drawn outside him normally hold a straight line, therefore he should get a good run into the first turn. If he leads them into it, then he can win the race, which will be a huge honour as Ray was one of the best trainers ever, who liked training stayers,” advised Roberts about his last start 43.24 732m winner who will wear the TAB 3 vest.

Kennelmate Maestro Mojito will exit from the five-trap. “He has been disappointing lately so I have changed a few thing around with him. I was happy with his trial behind Chief Dribble. Hopefully he can get a soft run into the first turn and if he does he could be a smoky for the First4 thin end,” saidRoberts.

Roberts’ brother Dan has also accepted with two contenders with his recent Whanganui Distance runner-up Opawa Corban leading his charge. He will exit from the two-trap.

“He’s pretty well drawn, which is a massive help for him. He has thrived since Whanganui and he’s tracking really good for Thursday.

“He pushed Chief Dribble close last time and drawing inside him helps my fella. Hopefully Corban can get in front of him,” commented Roberts.

Baker Dan is the back-up contender for Roberts and he advises, “He’s been a bit of a head-scratcher. He has won nicely over 645m and he deserves a crack at a race like this. He does have a bit of early toe, although I think he’ll be reaching for the oxygen mask late. He’s done very well lately.”

The current 732m NZ Stayers Cup title holder Grande Vue Ace returns to contest another Group race for her conditioner Bob Pringle. She endured a luckless warm-up 525m outing last Friday, however she has proven to be a force to be reckoned with over the staying distances.

“I reckon she’s racing for second or third, however in saying that she well as always give it her best shot. She is well prepared and is ready to go a bold race.

“I gave her a workout (525m race) last Friday where she got bashed up. She has a good head on her and she’ll be trying as always, although she can’t afford to give the others too big an early handicap,” explained Pringle.

Garry Cleeve is turning up with his 732m 2024 NZ Nationals Distance winner Know Defence at this venue, when he led home Chief Dribble by a 2.5 length margin. He has since finished third in the Whanganui Distance and he warmed up for this task via his recent 30.37 525m trial.

“His draw (4) favours those inside him, however he can bowl along pretty good if he gets clear early racing room. He had a weight trial last week, which has topped him off nicely for Thursday,” stated Cleeve.

Jack Johnson is thrilled to be lining up a greyhound bred by themselves. Matryoshka is a maiden graded stayer, however her trainer is happy with her heading into Thursday’s assignment, saying;

“She’s very well, full of beans. I have given her a couple of 650m trials to get her ready for the race, although unfortunately the timer wasn’t working. She hit out nicely.

“Her draw (8) isn’t ideal as she likes the rail, although she doesn’t have a lot of box-speed, so hopefully she gets down to the rail alright.”



