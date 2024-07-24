Greyhound racing: Arlica Lange has special affinity with greyhounds

“When I was at school, I handled at race meetings as much as I could, and I started working full time in the kennels as soon as I left high school.

“Greyhounds are so different from other dogs, and it is so cool to watch them race,” she enthused.

Lange attends to the Homebush Hounds Facebook page, and she is very enthusiastic about rehoming greyhounds.

“I don’t have any favourites – just around 105 of them! I just can’t help myself in taking in retired greyhounds as pets. I’ll take one home, saying this is only for a couple of days, then months later, they are still with me,” she commented.

Lange does have a favourite greyhound Barbara’s Angel (188 races, 21 wins, 59 minors and $60,833 in stake earnings) who holds a special place with her, as she explains.

“Barbara’s Angel is named after my great grandmother and my mum Carla was involved in him. He was a good, honest greyhound.”

Arlica Lange really appreciates the many industry people who have taken time to mentor her along her journey.

“I have so many people to thank who have taught me so much, and without their support I wouldn’t be where I’m at now.

“I’m really grateful to John and Gail McInerney, who took me in as one of their own and taught me a lot of what I know now. Johnny McInerney, along with the Homebush staff have carried on with that support.

“My mum Carla for allowing me days of school, and dropping me off and picking me up so I could carry on working with the greyhounds.

“Kelly (Lincoln-Papuni) for trusting me to do her dogs while she was away and getting a little bit of success with them. She helped me out when I was 16 when I was stuck in Palmerston North, and ever since then, we have been the best of mates.

“Malcolm Grant and his late wife Lisa, Garry Cleeve and Gaylene Turnwald, along with Andy and Janine McCook have also helped me. Corey, Tracey and Wayne Steele have had me around their greyhounds and have taught me a few things along the way.

“Dan Lane for also teaching me about greyhounds and breeding. Brook Wate took me under his wing and took time to teach me things, which have stuck with me the whole way through.

“And also a big thank you to anyone else I have missed here, as there have been so many people along the way who have helped me a lot.”

Jonathan McInerney greatly appreciates the work Arlica Lange does at the Homebush kennels, saying, “Arlica is a very valued and important member of our team.

“She does everything asked of her and she is a very competent person here. She is definitely passionate about greyhounds and she’s always willing to learn.”

And the industry respect for Arlica Lange flows both ways.

For example, Kelly Lincoln-Papuni says, “Before I was friends with Arlica, I put a post on Facebook looking for someone to look after my dogs. She messaged and asked if she could. Not knowing her that well, I wasn’t that keen, but not long after, she came and looked after them and did an amazing job – she bathed all my dogs, played with the pups and handled a couple of winners.

‘Since then, we became great friends, and whenever she comes up, she buys my dogs teddies and treats and handles the dogs.”

“Arlica has travelled to most tracks in the country and not only worked with McInerney dogs but also makes herself available to others,” advised Kirsty Taylor, who added, “I have watched this young girl come into the industry and now she is a young lady with passion, integrity and contributing in a positive way towards all.”

The acknowledgements for Lange continue from the northern region, with Lynne Udy saying, “Arlica is a very caring, friendly, young lady, always wanting to learn as much as she can about greyhounds. And she is always willing to help other trainers.”

And some time in the future, Arlica Lange would like to utilise everything she has learnt for herself by training her own team of greyhounds.

“Yes, I want to eventually train greyhounds. Until then, I’ll keep on taking it as it comes by watching and learning from other trainers. I want to be the best I can, and I would like to be different from other trainers.”

And it is that wiliness to learn and help others that sees Arlica Lange being deservedly awarded the May GRNZ Board Award, which celebrates young achievers in the sport.







