Glenn Old targets winning double at Hawke’s Bay races

“He’s in the paddock now and we’ll find a good home for him in due course.”

Old also prepared Adam I Am’s dam Our Famous Eve, whose career was similarly curtailed after she had won three races, including the Group 2 Japan-New Zealand International Trophy (1600m) and finished third in the Group 1 Easter Handicap (1600m).

“It makes we wonder if it’s hereditary, she was lightly trained and did a tendon as well,” Old said.

Kaimai Queen is a newcomer to the stable and will make her third appearance from her new quarters in the Carrfields Livestock Handicap (1200m).

To be ridden by Niranjan Parmar, the daughter of Atlante successfully resumed at Taupo last month and followed up with a strong showing for third at Te Aroha.

“I’ve only had the two runs with her and she looks super,” Old said.

“Written By looks hard to beat so hopefully we’re not far away, I’ve kept her fresh for the 1200m with a bit of swimming and she’s thriving.”

Stablemate Thankgoditsfriday will make her first appearance in the PGG Wrightsons Livestock 2YO (800m) and she’ll jump from a handy barrier (two) with Jasmine Fawcett to guide the youngster’s fortunes.

“Both her trials have been good, she missed the jump in the first one and got back and ran on well,” Old said.

“We then took her to Waipa and she jumped and led and did it easy enough, they came to her and she knuckled down.

“She’s improved all the way through and we’re very hopeful of a good run if she clears the gates well.”

By Divine Prophet, Thankgoditsfriday is raced by Waikato farmer Carl Michels who purchased her for $3,000 at New Zealand Bloodstock’s National Online Yearling Sale from Rich Hill Stud’s draft.

“I’ve had a couple for him and we sold one for good money to Australia and are racing one or two now,” Old said.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk