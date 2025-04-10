“Way back when Mike and Paul (Moroney) bought her she was always going to be an Oaks filly, and she just took a while to click on and work it all out. When she finally got that maiden win, she went on and went massive in the Lowland, she was three and four wide the whole trip.

“We knew if she could improve five or six lengths on that she’d be right in the Oaks, and she was. We’ve been happy with her since and I think with these fillies, if you get them right, you keep going.”

The filly flew out of New Zealand on Tuesday and has arrived safely in Sydney, with the main portion of her work already completed.

“She hasn’t done a lot since the Oaks, it hasn’t been a long gap between runs and a bit of travel,” Gerard said.

“We are a little bit dictated to by the flights, so we’ve worked around that, but we did all our work at home, as we did with Savaglee.

“She’s come over well and is just ticking over into the race.”

On a seven-run winning streak, Treasurethe Moment is the odds-on filly to beat on Saturday, with Leica Lucy the second-elect at $5. With Mark Zahra in the saddle, Dubai Goldrush currently sits a $16 chance on the TAB Market.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk