- Pam Gerard’s Dubai Goldrush will compete in the A$1 million Australian Oaks at Randwick.
- Dubai Goldrush placed in the New Zealand Oaks and Lowland Stakes before heading to Australia.
- Treasurethe Moment is the favourite, with Dubai Goldrush at $16 on the TAB Market.
Pam Gerard came close to picking up a 3-year-old major across the Tasman this season with Savaglee, and the Matamata trainer is back with another rising star in pursuit of Saturday’s A$1 million Gr.1 Australian Oaks (2400m) at Randwick.
Savaglee finished a close-up second to Feroce at Flemington in the Gr.1 Australian Guineas (1600m) last month, and on this occasion it will be the turn of Dubai Gold, who pushed Leica Lucy right to the wire in the Gr.1 New Zealand Oaks (2400m) after placing in the Gr.2 Lowland Stakes (2100m).
The outstanding performance was well-received by her connections, who opted to pay the late nomination fee and head to Australia where she will race as Dubai Goldrush in the time-honoured fillies’ feature.
“She came through the Oaks really well, so we thought we would chuck a late nom in and have a throw at the stumps,” Gerard said.