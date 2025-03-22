The first half of the race appeared to be following that script. Jockey Craig Grylls took up a handy position in fifth along the rail, keeping out of trouble as the field bunched up behind them going into the first turn.

However, not for the first time this season, there were some nervous moments coming into the home straight. Leica Lucy was briefly boxed in and by the time Grylls found his way through, last-start Lowland Stakes placegetter Dubai Gold had charged up on the outside with full momentum.

Leica Lucy had a fight on her hands, but again she proved she was more than up to the task. She clawed her way level with Dubai Gold, then gradually gained the upper hand and edged her out by a long neck at the finish line. The third-placed Myakkabelle was another length and a quarter behind the first pair.

“It’s very special for it all to come off and get the job done today,” said Grylls, who brought up his 100th win of the season with the Oaks triumph.

“She had to work a lot harder for it today but it just shows her sheer determination and grit.

“I had to use her a bit more than I would have liked to from the barrier, but I’m glad I did because it got very tight going into the turn. I ended up in a good spot. I was just so lucky with the run I got at the 400m.

“Dubai Gold was in for the fight in the straight and I knew it wasn’t going to be easy to get past her but she’s just such a tough filly.

“She can get a bit worked up in the parade ring but then she just switches off when you take her down to the start. When you want her to go, she’s got the turn of foot. She’s an outstanding filly.

“This is definitely right up there as a career highlight for me. Winning a classic for Robbie, who’s probably my biggest supporter, is very special.”

It was a second Oaks for Patterson, who trained the 2006 winner Legs during his partnership with Kevin Gray. But he has no doubt where Leica Lucy ranks.

“This is my biggest win by a mile, to tell you the truth,” the New Plymouth trainer said. “The Oaks is a great race, the owners Peter and Heather are close friends of mine, and my parents are here today as well, so it’s very special.

“I’ve been saying this filly is the best I’ve trained, and she’s totally that. She’s just a beautiful animal. I’ve trained a lot of horses and seen a lot of horses but she is one out of the box.

“I was a bit nervous in the straight today but she’s just such a good horse. She’s had a big season, and she was in the worst part of the track, but she got the job done. I just love the horse so much and love the owners. I don’t really know Ozzie, who joined the ownership recently, but I’ve spoken to him on the phone and he’s a great bloke. He’s all about the horse and is just a lovely man.

“Having my champion mate riding her today makes it even more special. Craig and I are a great team on and off the pitch. We love our golf, our fishing and having a beer and whatnot, and that goes a long way.”

The first Group 1 winner for Grangewilliam Stud stallion Derryn, Leica Lucy has now earned $1.01m from her seven-start, six-win career. She finishes the Filly of the Year Series with 40 points, becoming only the third filly to crack the 40-point mark in the past 20 years – joining Justa Tad (2004-05) and Jennifer Eccles (2019-20).

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk