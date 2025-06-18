Do You Just winning the Listed Champagne Stakes (1600m). Photo / Race Images, Kenton Wright

A month after his barnstorming stakes victory at Ellerslie, smart juvenile Do You Just has been sold and will continue his racing career in Hong Kong.

The son of So You Think showed promise through his two-year-old season, but it wasn’t until the Listed Champagne Stakes (1600m) in mid-May that he showed his true colours, leading up and spacing his rivals by 6½ lengths.

That performance came as little surprise for co-trainer Lance O’Sullivan, who shared in the ownership of Do You Just with Waikato Stud, his daughter Caitlin O’Sullivan Doyle and her husband Tom Doyle.

“The only surprise about his stakes win was that he hadn’t produced that kind of performance before then,” O’Sullivan said. “We certainly thought he was up to it.

“As we went, we found out a bit about him, and the reason why he hadn’t been was because he’d never raced right-handed before that. He trialled particularly well right-handed, and the first start he had right-handed, he did that.”