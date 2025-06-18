When purchased for $250,000 out of Carlaw Park’s draft at New Zealand Bloodstock’s National Yearling Sales, connections had hoped Do You Just would race on as a colt, but after being gelded, selling him became an inevitability.
“He was purchased as a colt, but once he had to be gelded, he was no real value to Waikato Stud, as they would generally race fillies or colts,” O’Sullivan said. “I also raced 20% of the horse myself.
“When we sell a horse out of the stable, the one thing we hope is that they turn out really well, so the owners will come back in the future.
“It is the way racing is, some people choose to keep them, but this horse was purchased for $250,000 at the sales, and he paid his way and sold for a profit.
“Hopefully, we can repeat the same sort of exercise in the future and the horse can remain a colt, but he just wasn’t going to make a racehorse as a colt.
“We hope he can go up to Hong Kong and turn into a top horse for his new connections.”
– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk