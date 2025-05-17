Do You Just starts the corks popping with Ellerslie stroll

Kennedy began to up the ante down the side of the Ellerslie track, and Do You Just soon shook free of Wyndstorm and pinched a break on the field.

Do You Just kicked again in the straight and went further and further in front, powering away to score one of the most dominant victories of the two-year-old season.

“When I first rode this horse, I put him behind horses and he was very raw and erratic,” Kennedy said. “He’s been over-racing and just hasn’t been using himself the way he should.

“I was happy to go forward and lead today, let him use his action, and he showed what he can do when he extends off that. That was a dominant performance by a horse that still has a lot of improvement to come.

“I think he’s a really smart horse. He’s just got to learn his trade. He’s still very raw and has a few rocks in his head. Once we do a bit more work with him and put some cement there, I think he’ll be very good.”

Do You Just was offered by Carlaw Park in Book 1 of Karaka 2024, where Wexford Stables bought him for $250,000. Racing in the distinctive white, blue and green colours of majority owners Waikato Stud, he has now had five starts for a win, a second and $65,275 in stakes.

“Big congratulations to Waikato Stud, who came in with us at the yearling sales and own most of this horse,” O’Sullivan said.

“We’ve actually been surprised that he hadn’t produced any performances like that before today. He’s shown enough at home all season for us to expect him to be very competitive in this sort of company.

“We decided to go forward with him today, get him into a good rhythm, and it was great to see him gallop out so strongly down the straight.”

The ownership group also includes O’Sullivan’s daughter Caitlin O’Sullivan Doyle, along with her husband Tom Doyle.

“Mark Chittick is the majority owner, followed by Dad, while Tom and I are the esteemed one-percenters,” O’Sullivan Doyle said. “But it doesn’t really matter what percentage you have – the excitement is the same.

“It was a real thrill today. We’ve always really loved this horse the whole way through, so it’s awesome to see him do it on the track.”

Do You Just became only the fourth individual stakes winner sired by champion racehorse and influential stallion So You Think in New Zealand.

– LOVERACING.NZ News Desk