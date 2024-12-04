Cole runners dominate Spion Rose field

The star greyhound He’s All Go is chasing after his seventh Group 1 title and he indicated his readiness to achieve that distinction when he delivered his 29.75 heat win. He has been allocated the two trap to race from here.

“He worked hard last week and he responded brilliantly. He should come out holding a straight line from where he will be tough to hold out if doing so,” suggested Cole.

Securing the draw advantage via trap-one is the pacey Boom Dynamite. He wasn’t able to display his known sheer pace in his heat as was seen in his prior slick 29.56 520m clock. He wound up a 6.90 length heat third to Fear To Tread. His draw here can assist him to secure the early lead from trap rise.

“He’s back to his best after having some issues. He’s a very fast dog and if he leads them around the first turn he’ll be very hard for the others to haul back in,” advised Cole.

Russian Ahead was gallant in her heat when she set up the pace. It took the strength owned by He’s All Go and Johnny Football to haul her back when she finished her 3.90 length heat third. She has to contend with the tricky five-trap draw here.

“She’s a nippy bitch, however her draw is a worry as she could cut down and get into the faces of those drawn inside her. Again, the start will be crucial for her,” explained Cole.

Completing the Cole representation in this final is the strong chaser Johnny Football. He powered home in his heat, closing to within a 1.10 length margin to He’s All Go.

His tactics in the decider will be interesting as he displays railing tendencies. How he places himself during the early rush for positions from trap-eight will have a huge bearing on his podium claims.

“His draw is not that ideal for him and that is the concern for him here. He will need a lot of luck from out there. Look, if he can get a clear racing passage, then watch out for him to finish strongly,” said Cole.

Cole then added about the leading kennels prospect of adding yet another Spion Rose title to their previous numerous victories in the race, “All five of our dogs can run around 29.60 and whichever one of them is setting the pace, then that dog will be hard to catch. All of them have come through their heats in great order.”

One Hot Bandit will have gained huge benefit from his 520m heat track debut outing. The recent Dave and Jean Fahey prepared New Zealand Cup winner produced a bold effort when finishing 2.20 lengths astern of Fear To Tread. He will be sighted racing in the TAB 3 rug here.

“He missed the jump in his heat however he got around the first turn not too bad. I’m not so sure about his draw (3) as there’s some early pace around him.

“It was a good enough first race on the track by him and hopefully he’s benefited from that run. He has come through it in good condition,” advised Dave Fahey.

Kennelmate Opawa Archer will jump from the four-trap after he pressed on stoutly from the rear group to book his final field position when finishing 10.40 lengths behind Fear To Tread.

“Opawa Archer is a funny buggar. You just don’t know what dog is going to turn up. He is capable of leading them early and he goes good if he does that. He’s all set to go,” stated Fahey.

Claws In Zorro is a perennial Group 1 finalist for his conditioner Matt Roberts. He makes his return north thanks to his solid 5.40 length heat fourth placing to He’s All Go. He’s going to have to quickly push forward after he exits from trap-seven.

He is seeking to go one better in this race after finishing second to Federal Infrared in last year’s edition. “I thought he went really well in his heat, especially from trap-eight. He was trapped out wide for most of his heat, doing it tough, therefore he showed great determination to qualify.

“I would have preferred him to have drawn inside, therefore trap-seven isn’t the best for him. He can swoop on them if there’s any cramming up between those drawn inside him. Yes, I feel he’s chance,” suggested Roberts.

Cole provides both reserves – Brockie’s Luck (9) and Space Boy (10).