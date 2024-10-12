Bellatrix Star races to her third straight win in Saturday's Group 2 Schillaci Stakes (1100m) at Caulfield. Photo / Bruno Cannatelli

The Mark Walker-trained Bellatrix Star has continued her stunning run of form with an impressive victory in the Group 2 Schillaci Stakes (1100m) at Caulfield on Saturday.

The 3-year-old filly dashed past her older rivals to bring up a hat-trick of victories, after wins in the Listed Cap D’Antibes (1100m) and Group 3 Scarborough Stakes (1200m).

In a race that lacked the expected strong tempo, Bellatrix Star came from beyond midfield to descend on her rivals and score by a comfortable half-length under Craig Williams, who rode the filly at just 51kg.

The Group 1 Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m) at Flemington on Derby Day now beckons the smart filly.

“Credit to Mark [Walker], Ben Gleeson, all their staff, they’ve presented a really nice 3-year-old filly at weight-for-age level, taking on some really seasoned horses today and they were confident of doing so and she delivered,” Williams said.