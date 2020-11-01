The 2020 Melbourne Cup is almost here and this year it will look a little different.
There will be no trackside crowds or celebrities posing in their fancy outfits, but Melbourne Cup day is still going ahead at Flemington Racecourse.
Here's all you need to know about the race that stops the nation during the pandemic that stopped the world.
For more information on the horses, best bets and expert picks, visit our ultimate Melbourne Cup form guide.
Melbourne Cup Day
The Melbourne Cup race is set to kickoff at 5pm, with Sir Dragonet, Anthony Van Dyck, Tiger Moth, Surprise Baby, Russian Camelot and Verry Elleegant among the favourites.
Date: Tuesday, November 3
First race: Darley Maribyrnong Plate, 12.45pm
Feature race: Lexus Melbourne Cup, 3200m, 5pm
Last race: The Hong Kong Jockey Club Stakes, 7.15pm
Entertainment
The Cup Day entertainment line-up is Delta Goodrem, The Rubens, Jon Stevens and his band, Bonnie Anderson and Pete Murray.
Goodrem will perform her song Solid Gold in Sydney, and Stevens, accompanied by his band and an eight-piece string section, will perform the INXS anthem Never Tear Us Apart from the Flemington Club Stand.
Australian Masked Singer winner and Neigbours star Anderson will perform the national anthem.
Performance times are to be confirmed.
How to watch
Follow our live rolling updates from 9am on Tuesday at nzherald.co.nz, and our live blog of the Race That Stops Two Nations from 5pm.
Melbourne Cup Day will be broadcast live on TAB Trackside 1 from 11.30am. There will also be a preview show from 10am.
TAB Trackside 1 is available on Sky TV channel 62. You can also live stream TAB Trackside 1 on TAB's Watch & Bet online streaming service or via Spark Sport.
Melbourne Cup field and odds
Horse — Barrier — Jockey — Trainer — Weight
1: Anthony Van Dyck (IRE) — Barrier 3
Jockey: Hugh Bowman — Trainer: Aidan O'Brien — 58.5kg
Fixed odds: $8 win, $2.80 place
2: Avilius (GB) — Barrier 10
Jockey: John Allen — Trainer: James Cummings — 57kg
Fixed odds: $26 win, $8 place
3: Vow and Declare — Barrier 4
Jockey: Jamie Mott — Trainer: Danny O'Brien — 57kg
Fixed odds: $34 win, $8.50 place
4: Master of Reality (IRE) — Barrier 11
Jockey: Ben Melham — Trainer: Joseph O'Brien — 56kg
Fixed odds: $17 win, $5 place
5: Sir Dragonet (IRE) — Barrier 14
Jockey: Glen Boss — Trainer: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace — 55.5kg
Fixed odds: $9.50 win, $3.10 place
6: Twilight Payment (IRE) — Barrier 12
Jockey: Jye McNeil — Trainer: Joseph O'Brien — 55.5kg
Fixed odds: $19 win, $5.50 place
7: Verry Elleegant (NZ) — Trainer: Barrier 15
Jockey: Mark Zahra — Trainer: Chris Waller — 55.5kg
Fixed odds: $11 win, $3.50 place
8: Mustajeer (GB) — Barrier 2
Jockey: Michael Rodd — Trainer: Kris Lees — 55kg
Fixed odds: $62 win, $16 place
9: Stratum Albion (GB) — Barrier 9
Jockey: Jordan Childs — Trainer: Willie Mullins — 55kg
Fixed odds: $31 win, $8 place
10: Dashing Willoughby (GB) — Barrier 19
Jockey: Michael Walker — Trainer: Andrew Balding — 54.5kg
Fixed odds: $61 win, $16 place
11: Finche (GB) — Barrier 6
Jockey: James McDonald — Trainer: Chris Waller — 54.5kg
Fixed odds: $15 win, $4.50 place
12: Prince of Arran (GB) — Barrier 1
Jockey: Jamie Kah — Trainer: Charlie Fellowes — 54.5kg
Fixed odds: $10 win, $3.30 place
13: Surprise Baby (NZ) — Barrier 7
Jockey: Craig Williams — Trainer: Paul Preusker — 54.5kg
Fixed odds: $8.50 win, $2.90 place
14: King of Leogrance (FR) — Barrier 18
Jockey: Damian Lane — Trainer: Danny O'Brien — 53.5kg
Fixed odds: $31 win, $8 place
15: Russian Camelot (IRE) — Barrier 16
Jockey: Damien Oliver — Trainer: Danny O'Brien — 53.5kg
Fixed odds: $12 win, $3.80 place
16: Steel Prince (IRE) — Barrier 21
Jockey: Willie Pike — Trainer: Anthony & Sam Freedman — 53.5kg
Fixed odds: $26 win, $7.25 place
17: The Chosen One (NZ) — Barrier 5
Jockey: Daniel Stackhouse — Trainer: Murray Baker & Andrew Forsman — 53.5kg
Fixed odds: $26 win, $7.25 place
18: Ashrun (FR) — Barrier 24
Jockey: Declan Bates — Trainer: Andreas Wohler — 53kg
Fixed odds: $18 win, $5.25 place
19: Warning — Barrier 8
Jockey: Luke Currie — Trainer: Anthony & Sam Freedman — 53kg
Fixed odds: $31 win, $8 place
20: Etah James (NZ) — Barrier 22
Jockey: Billy Egan — Trainer: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace — 52.5kg
Fixed odds: $71 win, $19 place
21: Tiger Moth (IRE) — Barrier 23
Jockey: Kerrin McEvoy — Trainer: Aidan O'Brien — 52.5kg
Fixed odds: $7.50 win, $2.60 place
22: Oceanex (NZ) — Barrier 17
Jockey: Dean Yendall — Trainer: Mick Price & Michael Kent — 51.5kg
Fixed odds: $51 win, $13 place
23: Miami Bound (NZ) — Barrier 13
Jockey: Daniel Moor — Trainer: Danny O'Brien — 51kg
Fixed odds: $26 win, 7.25 place
24: Persan — Barrier 20
Jockey: Michael Dee — Trainer: Ciaron Maher & David Eustace — 51kg
Fixed odds: $23 win, $6.50 place