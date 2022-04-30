Michael McNab urges Two Illicit to victory in the Travis Stakes at Te Rapa. Photo / Trish Dunell

Trainer Roger James has lost three of his stable's top gallopers in recent weeks, but has no shortage of replacements judging by today's racing.

James and training partner Robert Wellwood farewelled Group 1 winner Two Illicit in the style she deserved when she destroyed her opposition in the $110,000 Travis Stakes at Te Rapa.

The former New Zealand Derby runner-up put the exclamation mark on her love affair with Te Rapa when she sat outside the leader and blew away her opponents, adding the Group 2 to her wins in the Captain Cook and Waikato Guineas on the same track.

Two Illicit has been troubled on and off by joint issues, so will now join the broodmare band at Trelawney Stud, crossing the Tasman in the spring to be served by one of the elite stallions there before returning home.

"That's how we wanted to send her out, how good horses should go out," said James. "Michael [McNab, jockey] took bad luck out of the equation, and she's been such a good mare, I'd have been disappointed if we couldn't give her a send-off like that."

Two Illicit joins fellow James-Wellwood Group 1-winning mare Concert Hall, who has also just been retired, as well as the stable's Couplands Mile winner Hypnos, so three major players have left the stable, all going out in good form.

Concert Hall will visit Little Avondale stallion Per Incanto in the breeding season.

While three stars exit, the rebuilding phase has already started, with their star 3-year-old Pinarello one of 33 New Zealand-trained horses who were flown into Brisbane on Friday and he will make his Australian debut next Saturday.

Closer to home, the stable had two dynamic juvenile winners today, with Charmario winning at Te Rapa, while debutante filly Prowess put nine lengths on her opponents at Whanganui.

"They are both very promising horses but I don't know what to do with them next," said James. "Charmario could return to Te Rapa next Saturday, although we will see how he comes through this run, while I really haven't thought that far ahead with Prowess.

"She has looked very promising all along, and last time Ryan [Elliot, jockey] rode her at the trials, he said she felt like a 3-year-old. She is owned by some really good people and I'm sure she has a good future."

The win of Prowess started a great day for breeders Hallmark Stud, who not only bred the Karaka purchase, but whose resident sire Super Easy sired Cambridge Breeders' Stakes winner Bonny Lass at Te Rapa.

● Matamata 3-year-old Dark Destroyer was a booming second in the A$350,000 Queensland Guineas at Eagle Farm, running on strongly in the straight after being off the bit at the 400m.