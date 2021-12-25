Racing: Track looks ideal for return to Ellerslie

Racing returns to Ellerslie today. Photo / Photosport

Jason Fulford is confident his "baby" will be spot on for the return of racing to Ellerslie today.

Fulford is the track manager for the iconic Auckland racetrack which today hosts its first race meeting since June, having been closed because the Covid border meant there weren't enough jockeys in the Auckland region to hold an Ellerslie-level meeting.

But while it hasn't had the regular racing Ellerslie would usually have had by this stage of the season, Fulford says the surface is ideal.

"It has a wonderful sole of grass and has enough give under the surface to get the best out of the horses," Fulford says.

"I was worried a few months back when we couldn't get the staff here to do the usual maintenance but we have been able to get a lot done since.

"When you walk on it, the track is great, but most importantly, there is give under the surface which comes into play when horses gallop across it at speed.

"So I think, if the weather holds, the track will start the day a perfect 4, and if it is as warm as forecast, it will maybe dry out even more as the day goes on.

"But we have had jumpouts here and quite a few horses galloped here back on the 17th, and there were no issues, even though we haven't raced in so long."

While Ellerslie often plays fair — most firmer summer tracks tend to favour those on the rail, at least in early races, as they are getting unmarked fresh ground to gallop on and of course it is the shortest way home.

Whether that inside advantage diminishes during the day comes down to how much the track gets dug up by more hooves going over the inside during the earlier races, but often the perception of track bias is caused by the tempo of early races.