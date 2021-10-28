Racing: Tavi Mac's big weight makes job hefty load

Tavi Mac wins the Group 3 Sweynesse Stakes (1215m) at Rotorua. Race Images

You would be forgiven for thinking Tavi Mac had found himself in a Highweight at Awapuni tomorrow.

The son of Tavistock has been lumbered with 64kg in the Red Craze Bowl (1400m), but will get some weight relief with trainer Allan Sharrock utilising apprentice jockey Callum Jones' 3kg claim.

However, he will still carry 5.5kg more than his nearest rival with Tavis Court and Group 1 winner Shadows Cast also utilising the 3kg claiming of Faye Lazet and Ashvin Mudhoo.

"It looks like a Highweight, but his rating above the others justifies that," Sharrock said.

"It makes me pretty pensive, but I have got no option but to give him a 1400m, going up to a mile in either the weight-for-age at Tauranga [Group 2 Tauranga Stakes, 1600m] or the Captain Cook [Group 1, 1600m].

"It is very hard to go from 1200m straight to a mile with six weeks so it's the only race that fits in really."

Tavi Mac has drawn barrier two and while confident of a good showing after his victory in the Group 3 Sweynesse Stakes (1215m) at Rotorua earlier this month, Sharrock is still wary due to the weight disparity.

"He will get a good run in the race, but you are always mindful with horses likes Shadows Cast and Tavis Court, they are good horses, and he has to give them nearly a stone in weight," Sharrock said. "He is no good thing, but his work has been terrific."

Sharrock will also have a two-pronged attack in the Listed Feilding Gold Cup (2100m) with Penelope Cruise and Aricina.

"Penelope Cruise was disappointing last week and the owners have decided to roll the dice with this race. Unless it rains, she will struggle to be competitive," Sharrock said.

"The other mare went a nice race at Wellington and is crying out for more ground. Even with her I am looking skyward, I would like a bit of precipitation."

Sharrock will also be keeping a close eye on the weather with his sole runner at New Plymouth today, Reliable Miss, a doubtful starter in the 1600 feature if rain persists.

"If it gets to a heavy11, I think I will withdraw her," he said. "I don't really want to chop her up on a heavy11 first time out." NZ Racing Desk