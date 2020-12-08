Racing: Local trainer David Greene eyes back to back wins for Justamaiz

Local trainer David Greene is hoping some intensive barrier training helps Justamaiz secure back to back wins in the most important race of the year. Photo / Trish Dunell

Local trainer David Greene is hoping some intensive barrier training helps Justamaiz secure back to back wins in the most important race of the year.

Not that the $100,000 SkyCity Hamilton Waikato Cup at Te Rapa on Saturday is the most important race to everybody in New Zealand racing, but it is to Greene.

"I make no bones about it, this Saturday's meeting is the biggest one of the year for me," says Greene.

"It is the day when a lot of Waikato people come to the races, we get to see old mates and even have a few drinks at home after.

"So for us locals here at the track (Te Rapa) it is a big deal and obviously the Cup is the Cup."

It meant the world to Greene when Justamaiz led throughout to win the Waikato Cup last season and quite remarkably he gets into the 2400m group three on a lower weight this season, carrying 53.5kgs compared with last year's 54kgs.

He is actually rated higher this season but with an Auckland Cup winner in Roger That rated 100 and carrying the 60kgs topweight there is a huge drop in the weights to his rivals rated predominantly in the 80s.

"You wouldn't have thought this time last year we could end up back in the same race with less weight but I will take it," says Greene.

That raises the question of whether Justamaiz, unplaced in four runs this campaign, is racing as well as before his moment of glory last year?

"I have no doubt he is," answers Greene.

"He is definitely bigger and stronger and his run at Counties last start was huge when you consider how hard he had to work early.

"He is working just as well and he is back on the track he loves and a distance he has be competitive over." The 2400m is in the sweet spot for Justamaiz, who has had five starts at distances between 2101 and 2500m for three wins and a placing.

But he hasn't helped himself in his last two starts by being tardy away, an annoying habit for a freegoer who likes to race handy.

"He has got into a habit of sitting back in the gates and being slow away has meant he has had to work that much harder to get forward.

"But we have been doing a lot of work on that. I have had some great help from Jasmine Fawcett (jockey) and we also gave him a jump out using the barrier blanket, which he will use at the start for the first time in a race on Saturday"

So obviously being a jump and run stayer who likes to control the race, Greene will be hoping for a good draw with Justamaiz on Saturday, right?

"No, not at all," he retorts.

"I would actually like him to draw the outside gate or somewhere wide.

"The run down the chute from the 2400m start here is about 800m and I'd like him to be out wide where he has plenty of room and then get across them." The Cup is one highlight of a huge day for the Waikato Racing Club, which also features the $100,000 Cal Isuzu headlined by Supera and Fiscal Fantasy, the J Swap Sprint is a beauty while last season's Karaka Million favourite and runner-up Play That Song could make her return in the Dunstan Three-Year-old.

Te Rapa is expecting over 6000 on track for the meeting, for which fields come out late on Wednesday morning.