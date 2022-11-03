Levante will race in tomorrow's Group 1 Champions Sprint (1200m) in Melbourne. Photo / Trish Dunell

Ken and Bev Kelso have enjoyed a trouble-free preparation with their high-class performer Levante ahead of her second crack at a premier Melbourne sprint.

The Matamata husband and wife training team targeted the Group 1 Newmarket Handicap (1200m) at Flemington in the autumn and she did them proud finishing fourth.

Levante was the first runner home on the grandstand side of the track and will make her first appearance since the Newmarket when she steps out in Saturday's Group 1 Champions Sprint (1200m).

"She arrived on Wednesday evening and travelled very well. I took her for a good walk and she's very bright," Ken Kelso said.

The six-year-old's bid for further Group 1 honours will kick off a big week for the stable, with her younger barnmate Legarto in Christchurch for Saturday week's Group 1 1000 Guineas (1600m) at Christchurch.

Levante won a trial at Te Awamutu and was given a recent exhibition gallop at Te Rapa before leaving for Melbourne, where she will be reunited with jockey Michael Dee.

"The preparation has gone very well, she's got a huge fresh-up record, drawn in the right spot (14) and we're very proud to have a horse good enough to race in a race like this," Kelso said.

The winner of 10 of her 16 starts, Levante is undefeated in three appearances when presented in a fresh state.

However, Kelso is under no illusions about the task ahead of his multiple domestic Group 1 winner against the cream of Australia's short course performers.

"Realistically, Nature Strip and Giga Kick are the two horses to beat and if we could run a place we would be over the moon. Racing is a funny old game and anything could happen."

Legarto stretched her unbeaten run to three last time out when she steamrolled her rivals in the Group 3 Soliloquy Stakes (1400m) on a Good4 track at Te Rapa to earn a $1.80 quote for the 1000 Guineas.

"She flew down on Tuesday and we're very happy with her and she travelled well," Kelso said.

Legarto won her first two starts on rain-affected tracks before she impressively managed to account for Romancing the Moon and Prowess in the Soliloquy.

Having two Group 1 contenders going into battle so far from home has taken some planning with teamwork the key to overcoming any logistical issues.

"You have to make it work, that's what it's all about, and Megan Winter has gone down south. Bev's at home and Jeanann Hercock comes up and stays and helps Bev with the horses at home and I'm over here doing the walking," Kelso said.

- NZ Racing Desk