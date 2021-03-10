Racing: In at deep end - opportunity knocks for Bonny Lass

Bonny Lass. Photo / Trish Dunell

A very last-minute decision to throw unbeaten juvenile filly Bonny Lass in at the deep end may have paid dividends straight away for trainer Graham Richardson.

The Matamata Breeders Stakes winner was one of four new entries for the $200,000 Sistema Stakes at Ellerslie on Saturday, boosting the group one to eight runners after only half that number were initially nominated.

One of the late entries was about as left field as it gets, Canterbury colt Vector joining the field after three tail-end finishes in his career so far, including at eighth of 10 at Wingatui just last Saturday.

Trainer Kenny Moore has decided to swing for the fence with Vector, bringing him north as a travelling companion for his Auckland Cup contender Bluey's Chance.

Bonny Lass will arrive with a far more compelling resume, having won both her starts but her connections only decided to tackle the Sistema after working her Wednesday morning.

"I spoke it over with Brent Cooper, who runs her ownership syndicate and Sandy Moore, who bred her and retains a share, and we decided it was worth a shot," said Richardson.

"She is already a group two winner but even a group one placing would be great for her further down the track.

"So we worked her right handed on the course proper at Matamata this morning and she showed us she has the right to be there."

One of the reasons the field drew such light early entries was the fear factor around On The Bubbles and Sword Of State and with that in mind Bonny Lass could hardly has drawn better for the 1200m.

She has barrier one, with the natural front running Sword Of State at barrier two and On The Bubbles at three, suggesting she could get the trail covering no extra ground with the two horses to beat handy, negating pressure in the race and give Bonny Lass her best chance at the group one placing.

"But we aren't going there just to run a place, I'd love to win it. But we realise that won't be easy," says Richardson.

The stable also faces double trouble from the Jamie Richards stable in the $200,000 Bonecrusher NZ Stakes, in which Richardson and Norvall have Tiptronic and weight-for-age newcomer Paisley Park.

Both have major wins to their credit in their last two starts but meet the group one-gobbling stablemates Melody Belle and Avantage, the last two winners of this race.

"Our horses are going in well and we have decided to give Paisley Park his shot at this because he won so well last start but it is a tough field, as everybody knows."

Melody Belle is having her second attempt at breaking her deadlock with Sunline at 13 group one wins each, victory on Saturday would make her New Zealand's most successful ever group one galloper.

But after failing in the Herbie Dyke last start she finds herself in the rare position of not being favourite for a race in New Zealand, with bookies opening her $2.90 but Avantage at $2.

Sound is the $3.40 favourite for the $500,000 Barfoot And Thompson Auckland Cup even after drawing 15 of 17 while Levante opened a $1.30 favourite in race one where she steps up to 1600m.

Meanwhile, Ellerslie bosses are planning for a Level 1 meeting on Saturday fully open to the public and hoping the Government confirms that is possible at, or before, Friday's expected announcement.

But because of the slight uncertainty some tables have opened up in the prime hospitality areas which were previously sold out.