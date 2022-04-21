Letzbeglam won her 1050m trial at Rotorua this month and is one to watch at Pukekohe. Photo / Trish Dunell

Letzbeglam won her 1050m trial at Rotorua this month and is one to watch at Pukekohe. Photo / Trish Dunell

Leith Innes looks the man to follow as Pukekohe starts its new role as the home of Auckland Thoroughbred Racing.

With Ellerslie closed for what could be 18 months to install the new StrathAyr track, their partners in the new club of ATR will host the majority of the new club's major meetings, meaning Auckland punters who fancy watching their major thoroughbred races live better get used to tripping to the Bombays.

Pukekohe launch the first of those Saturday meetings at the new headquarters with a black-type beauty on Saturday, headlined by the Easter Handicap and the Championship Stakes, as well as the listed Champagne Stakes.

Innes rides Pukekohe particularly well and has the second-most wins there of any active jockey, his 106 wins on the 1900m circuit behind Opie Bosson's 109.

While Innes has serious chances in two of those features with Demonetization and Pinarello, it is a ride unknown to many Kiwi punters earlier in the day that has him buzzing.

He will partner former Australian mare Letzbeglam, who brings a level of juvenile form rarely seen in New Zealand to the open sprint.

Letzbeglam won a Group 2 Blue Diamond Prelude at Caulfield at just her second start before going on to finish sixth in Victoria's biggest two-year-old race, with minor soreness issues curtailing her career there.

Owned by Cambridge Stud she has returned home to their trainer Lance Noble and has looked sharp in two recent trial wins, including beating Levante, Entriviere and Sword Of State at her latest outing.

"She is a quality mare," says Innes.

"She may not feel it when you canter or trot her but once you get her in the gates and running like we did in the trials she feels like a good horse.

"She will be very hard to beat this week, especially after she beat Group 1 horses in her latest trial."

Innes will partner another Cambridge Stud-owned talent in Pinarello in the Championship Stakes and he hasn't raced since finishing fifth in the Derby at Ellerslie on March 5, even though he went to Awapuni for a race three weeks ago.

"He went down for the Manawatū Classic there but got around to the start and had a very small bit of blood coming out of his mouth because he had a loose tooth. The vet scratched him, which was the first time that has happened to me."

Innes says he hopes the classy three-year-old is still fit because with a strong tempo he can win the 2100m Group 2 event.

"I think the track will suit him but a good tempo would help because he could get back from that draw."

Demonetization can defend the Easter title he won on a heavy track at Ellerslie last year and Innes believes any softening of the track will aid the local galloper.

"He will want track conditions that suit and the right sort of run because it is a very tricky race," says Innes. "It is a big field where being even a couple of spots too far back could make it very hard to win but we know he has the right trainer in Nigel [Tiley] and he is obviously good enough to win, but his record means he will carry a decent weight."

The Easter is a typical feature handicap mile sporting a huge array of chances, from sprinters stepping up in distance to 2000m horses dropping back, so provides punters with a puzzle.

Brando, who has recent weight-for-age form and Bosson aboard, is the most logical bet.