It was a rewarding moment for Nicholas, who had contemplated retirement after her last injury, which required several surgeries and a long recuperation period.

“It was a surreal moment because I had a real think about whether or not I was going to come back after the last injury,” she said.

“I try not to dwell on the injuries, but I have had something like seven surgeries on one of my legs, so I am proud that my body has overcome that and is functioning.”

Nicholas has utilised expertise from around the world in her rehabilitation, including an instrumental figure from her homeland.

“I work with a guy in the UK, James Adams, who specifically works with jockeys and equestrian riders for fitness, but I have used him for rehab and fitness,” she said.

“He is pretty good at getting people back to 100% and he understands the demands of race-day riding.”

During Nicholas’ time out of the saddle, she worked in other jobs, which gave her a new perspective and love for riding.

“I had a couple of different jobs and went over to Aussie to work at the sales,” she said.

“I approached Hana and Sam Beatson [at Riversley Park] to help them out with cards and I really enjoyed it.

“I worked for Newhaven Park in Australia and did a couple of sales for them on the cards. It is really fun because you meet a lot of people and a lot of big trainers in Australia you would never normally meet.

“I didn’t have to come back riding, there were opportunities to explore other avenues, but I came back because I wanted to and I really missed it.”

That renewed vigour has been reflected in Nicholas’ results, with the 29-year-old hoop having won 12 races to date this season, placing her in third position in the National Jockeys’ Premiership behind injured leader Michael McNab (17) and Opie Bosson (13).

“I am pinching myself,” Nicholas said.

She added two wins to her season tally at Te Rapa on Sunday, with the highlight being riding Notabadspillane to win the Norris Ward McKinnon 2200 for her partner, trainer Shaun Phelan, and father Brad Nicholas, who part-owns the 5-year-old.

“That was really nice to get the win on Notabadspillane as my Dad has a share in him,” she said. “That’s my first win on a horse Dad has got a share in, so that was really cool.”

Nicholas has come a long way since riding in her first point-to-point race in Wales more than a decade ago and she is pleased she made the move to New Zealand and followed the advice of riding mentor Noel Harris to pursue a career in the saddle.

“I started riding back in Wales and I was 18 when I won my first winner in a point-to-point race,” she said. “I rode three point-to-point winners and then I came out here and rode for Paul Nelson over jumps.

“I only rode one jumps winner in New Zealand and then Noel Harris said I should get my weight down and ride on the flat because I would make more opportunities for myself as an apprentice than being a jumps jockey, so I followed his advice.”

Nicholas is enjoying her time in New Zealand and said it reminds her a lot of her homeland.

“This country is a little similar to Wales with the countryside,” she said. “It has better weather, but it has a similar climate and it felt like home away from home.”

Of her 102 wins to date, a couple stand out above the rest for Nicholas.

“Suliman winning the Taumarunui Gold Cup was quite special because it was for Paul Nelson, who was the first person I worked for in New Zealand,” she said.

“I also had a really good partnership with a horse called Hit The Road Jack and I had a few wins on him that were quite special. I think I lost the first part of my claim on him.”

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Nicholas said she has two main goals.

“Staying injury-free is the main thing,” she said. “And I would love to win a stakes race, that would be the cherry on top.”

