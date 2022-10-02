Mr Maestro on his way to victory. Photo / Supplied

Kiwi trainer Andrew Forsman knows life is about to get tougher for his stable stars in Victoria after a dream start to the spring carnivals.

Forsman led the way with She's Licketysplit and Mr Maestro winning A$475,000 worth of races at Flemington on Saturday, both victories in important lead-ups to classics ahead.

They were highlights on a dominant day for horses trained, owned or bred in New Zealand, which leaves them heading the markets for five major Group 1 races in the next six weeks.

She's Licketysplit is favourite with Australian bookies for both the 1000 Guineas (October 12) and VRC Oaks (November 3), Mr Maestro is top elect in the VRC Derby (October 29), while Saturday's Turnbull Stakes winner Smokin Romans, bred at White Robe Lodge in Otago, is now favourite for the Caulfield Cup on Saturday week.

Former Kiwi galloper I Wish I Win, still owned here, is the hot favourite for the A$1 million Toorak Handicap at Caulfield on Saturday as well as the A$10 million Golden Eagle in Sydney on October 29.

New Zealand even has a interest now in the A$15 million Everest on October 15, with Lost And Running, bred and part-owned here, the second favourite after his win in the A$1 million Premiere Stakes in Sydney on Saturday.

Other Kiwi-owned feature race winners over the weekend were No Compromise in the Metropolitan in Sydney and Cambridge Stud-owned mare Excelida at Flemington in the Group 2 Rose Of Kingston Stakes.

That is a staggering array of New Zealand success on one weekend and the prospect of more during the high-profile carnivals couldn't come at a better time, with the Ready To Run sales and then the yearling sales coming up at Karaka, with overseas buyers able to attend for the first time in over two years.

The timing is also perfect for Forsman, now training on his own account and making waves on both sides of the Tasman with the sort of wins that bring offers of new horses to the stable.

"Both of the three-year-olds were great on Saturday and both beautifully ridden," said Forsman.

"They have some exciting targets ahead and while there will be newcomers to those races, including ones who are racing in Sydney at the moment, we have happy, healthy horses with big targets on the horizon and that is what it is all about."

Forsman has one word of warning for VRC Oaks punters, with She's Licketysplit not certain to go there, even if she wins the 1000 Guineas, because a more lucrative target looms

By winning the Edward Manifold on Saturday, She's Licketysplit became eligible for a A$1 million bonus if she can also win the A$1 million Empire Rose at Flemington on October 29.

"There is a lot of water to go under the bridge before that race but if things are going well we would consider it because she would only get 49kgs," says Forsman.

* The two Group races cancelled at the abandoned Hastings meeting are heading to Matamata this Saturday, and that opens for the door for Imperatriz to rejoin the field for the $300,000 Group 1 Plate.

Te Akau managing owner David Ellis says it is "97.5 per cent likely" Imperatriz will be entered for the Plate, which she was set to miss because of the heavy track at Hastings.

While Matamata was a heavy track today the forecast is good for the majority of the week, and if a soft track looks likely by nomination time on Tuesday then punters should expect Imperatriz to be entered there, rather than head to Sydney as planned.

She is the $2.80 futures second-favourite for the Plate but will need at least two of Saturday's original field to withdraw as those in last Saturday's field will be given first preference to start this week.

That will also be the case with the $140,000 Hawke's Bay Guineas which is also to be run at Matamata.