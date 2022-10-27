Copy That. Photo / Supplied

A week after thinking Copy That couldn't overcome a 55m handicap at Alexandra Park, trainer Ray Green is now more confident he can win from a staggering 70m behind at Cambridge tonight.

The defending New Zealand Cup champion finds himself in the position of being favourite to win at Addington on November 8 after his massive win last Friday, while plenty of the other big names had form or manners issues in the Flying Stakes at Ashburton on Monday.

That is three weeks after Copy That had a minor post-race bleed after a race at Melton and the wheels looked like they might be falling off his Cup defence.

"It can be a fickle game, racing," joked Green about the turnaround.

"A few didn't go good on Monday and our fella was so good last week we're flavour of the month again."

Green says part of the reason Copy That was so monstrous last Friday was he seems happier back home.

"He was great last week and felt really strong in his work this week so I think he is back in the zone."

A high-class pacer winning off 70m handicap sounds like a fairy tale from an age long gone but in reality, comparing the quality of the opposition, and the best guide being his handicap relevant to key rival Hot And Treacherous, Copy That is only 5m worse off than last week and tonight's race is 500m longer.

So he can win but what could be crucial is how Hot And Treacherous steps because last Friday he galloped early and settled behind Copy That, losing crucial tactical advantage.

If Hot And Treacherous can step well and stay in front of Copy That he may have the option of looping their inferior opponents and even getting the lead starting the last lap.

And that would give him his best chance of turning the tables from last week.

Copy That will have a change of driver tonight with Zachary Butcher taking the reins as a one-off, as his New Zealand Cup driver Blair Orange has commitments in Canterbury.

Green also takes talented juvenile Frankie Major to Cambridge and already has him booked on the plane to Christchurch next Tuesday for the Sires' Stakes Final at Addington the following Tuesday.