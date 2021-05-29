Racing: Atullibigeal claims revenge Ellerslie win as Kiwi horses struggle in Australia

Atullibigeal wins the Listed Futurity Stakes (1400m) at Ellerslie yesterday. Photo / Trish Dunell

Strapping 2-year-old star Atullibigeal gained revenge on his last-start conqueror when he strode clear in the closing stages to win the Futurity Stakes at Ellerslie yesterday.

The Carl Henderson-trained son of Street Boss had been narrowly beaten by the filly Lady Maroal when the pair clashed in the Champagne Stakes at the venue last month.

Atullibigeal had led and been run down by the Nigel Tiley-trained filly, but this time around, the race tactics were turned upside down as both well-fancied candidates were towards the rear throughout.

Rider Sam Collett made her move on Lady Maroal rounding the home bend as she swooped up wide to take the lead, tracked at every stride by Andrew Calder aboard Atullibigeal.

The pair set down to fight out the finish, with Atullibigeal going clear in the final stages to win impressively by three lengths from Lady Maroal, with debutant There You Go third.

Henderson had been worried his charge had done too well during his time off between starts, but was relieved to see him win in the manner he had been hoping for.

"We gave him 10 days off after his last run and he thrived," Henderson said. "In fact, he probably did too well, so I was a little worried it might tell in the closing stages.

"Thankfully, he was quite explosive and very strong to the line and that is how he is at home when he is working, as he will just take off when you give him a squeeze.

"He is still a big goof though and has a lot of maturing left to do."

Henderson has ambitious plans for his charge.

"We have always thought he will be best as a 3-year-old, so what he is doing now is really just a bonus. He will most likely go back to the paddock for another short break and then we will look at possibly taking him to Melbourne.

"Our main goal is the New Zealand Derby but he is also Super Vobis qualified, so he could head over to Melbourne and run around for some really good money in his own class. I don't think the 2000 Guineas here is for him, so an Australian campaign might be best for his development.

"I have only a small team, so a trip over there might be a career highlight if he goes well. It is exciting to think you have one good enough to have options ahead of him."

- NZ Racing Desk

Kiwi struggles continue in Australia

New Zealand stables had a relatively luckless Australian autumn but the local breeding industry continued to dominate their derbies at Eagle Farm in Brisbane yesterday.

New Zealand-born and Karaka-sold Kukeracha held on to win the A$600,000 Queensland Derby at Eagle Farm for expat horsemen Chris Waller (trainer) and jockey James McDonald.

That means Kiwi-bred 3-year-olds have won all six major derbies in Australia this season, with Explosive Jack, beaten into third behind Kukeracha yesterday, winning three of them. Johnny Get Angry also won the prestigious Victoria Derby, and Western Empire, the West Australian Derby.

That success for the breeding industry will help ease the pain of one of the worst autumns for New Zealand-trained horses at the major Australian carnivals.

There were four Kiwis in action at Eagle Farm yesterday and all finished out of the major money.

Two Illicit's sixth in the Lord Mayor's Cup was the best result.

The result was even worse for Matamata galloper Tiptronic, who finished last after suffering an atrial fibrillation in the same race.