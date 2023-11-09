Rachin Ravindra’s debut Cricket World Cup has launched the young all rounder into genuine stardom. His 42 against Sri Lanka to bring his total to 565 runs for the tournament surpasses the record for the most runs in a maiden ODI World Cup.

Previously held by Johnny Bairstow in the 2019 edition, Ravindra is now also atop the runscorer tally for this year’s tournament as New Zealand’s five-wicket win all but assured them a spot in the semifinals.

Even more special is that Ravindra achieved the feat in Bengaluru, where his father was born - it is therefore unsurprising how at home the 23-year-old has appeared during this tournament.

The Upper Hutt product’s 565 runs in nine innings comes out at an average of 70.62 - for context the next highest scorer South Africa’s Quinton de Kock has scored 550 runs at 68.75 and India’s Virat Kohli has 543 albeit at an average of 108.60.

Ravindra’s company at the top of the run scorers table is reason for celebration enough, if you add his five wickets he has taken as well - including two in the win over Sri Lanka to polish off the tail - he has had one of the most impressive debut tournaments in ODI World Cup history.

The Cricket World Cup is entering what we refer to in sporting circles as the ‘pointy end’ and with Pakistan and Afghanistan having the slimmest of chances of edging New Zealand for a semifinal spot, looking ahead to a semifinal in Mumbai against India is the logical next step.

Rachin Ravindra makes his way out to bat against Sri Lanka. Photo / Getty Images

Who then from either side is likely to make the difference in a Cricket World Cup semifinal?

Having waxed lyrical about a certain Wellingtonian for the best part of six paragraphs, not including Rachin Ravindra in this list would be borderline sacrilege. In the Black Caps round robin match against India Ravindra scored 75 as the Kiwis came about as close as anyone has at this tournament to beating the Indians at their home tournament. Couple that with his record-breaking form and ability to take wickets with the ball and you have yourself a potential match winner for the New Zealand side.

Indian conditions favour spin bowling and Mitchell Santner has taken full advantage at this World Cup. 16 wickets at an average of 24.87 while conceding just 4.81 runs an over has him sitting fifth in the bowler rankings. Santner’s 2/22 off his ten overs against Sri Lanka saw him continue his strong form with the ball and economical overs from your spinners, while having wicket-taking threat are worth their weight in gold in close ODIs.

It’s remarkable to get two players into a key personnel list for a Black Caps side having not yet mentioned Kane Williamson - yet that is where we find ourselves. The New Zealand skipper’s tournament has been beset by injury meaning he hasn’t really been able to get into the usual Williamson groove, yet it would be characteristic of him to come out with a big innings or a game-turning piece of fielding in a semifinal. Write him off at your peril.

Kyle Jamieson was brought into the New Zealand side as injury cover for Matt Henry. While it appears Lockie Ferguson is preferred as a quick bowling option, Jamieson dismissed Indian captain Virat Kohli twice in the World Test Championship final and played with him in the Indian Premier League. Who doesn’t like a narrative?

Speaking of Kohli, this tournament is looking like it may be the defining performance of his already glittering career. His 543 runs while averaging over 100 at a home tournament is the sort of thing cricket fans will pour over Cricinfo and marvel at for years to come. If India are to beat the Black Caps and go on to win the tournament, Kohli will undoubtedly have a hand in it.

Records are being broken off, leg and middle at this World Cup and Mohammed Shami becoming India’s all-time ODI World Cup wicket taker is right up there. Having initially started the tournament as injury cover, he replaced Hardik Pandya and has taken 16 wickets in just four matches at a ridiculous average of just 7.00.

Add power hitter Rohit Sharma, opening quick Jasprit Bumrah and the game’s best all rounder Ravindra Jadeja - this Indian side are bursting with talent and will take some beating in a World Cup semifinal in what is sure to be a capacity Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Will Toogood is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He has previously worked for Newstalk ZB’s digital team and at Waiheke’s Gulf News, covering sport and events.