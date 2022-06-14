Lanihei Connolly, a Baradene College student who will swim for the Cook Islands at the Commonwealth Games. Photo / BW Media

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Sixteen-year-old Lanihei Connolly, a Māori swimming champion, will represent the Cook Islands at next month's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Connolly follows in the footsteps of her mum and cousin who also competed for The Cooks.

The Auckland Baradene College student will be the youngest competitor on the team.

In the lead-up to the games, what is your training schedule like?

I train for around 20 hours a week; it's a combination of pool and gym work. In the mornings our swim sessions are two hours and we swim about 6km. At night, our sessions are about 75 minutes and depending on the set the session can range from 2-3km.

What do you enjoy about swimming and taking part in such an individual sport?

I swim and compete for Trent Bray Swim School and for my high school, Baradene. Although swimming is an individual sport, I have made great friends over the many hours of training and competitions.

Were you involved in a range of codes growing up?

I have two brothers, so as a kid I was always playing football or touch with them in the backyard. I think this is where our competitiveness started as my brothers are also successful in their own sports. I've been involved in swimming since I was nine months old, but I have also participated in football, basketball and netball from primary to intermediate. I now only swim and it has become my priority as I have gotten older.

What does representing the Cook Islands mean to you?

Representing the Cook Islands at the Commonwealth Games is a great opportunity to be up against some of the best swimmers in the world. My mum ran for the Cook Islands so it is nice to follow in her footsteps. Also, my cousin, Zachary (Tepaia) Payne, competed for the Cook Islands in the 50m freestyle at the 2012 Olympics. I remember watching him race so it's cool to see everything come full circle.



What's it like representing the Cook Islands while living and training in New Zealand?

Swimming New Zealand has been very supportive after I made the decision to compete for the Cook Islands at the Commonwealth Games. I have been in the New Zealand National Age Group Development Programme and learnt a lot; so having this connection really helps my swimming.

What do you hope to achieve while competing against New Zealand teammates?

We all compete against each other at New Zealand Open Nationals, so competing against them at the Games will have a sense of familiarity about it, albeit on a slightly bigger stage. At the Commonwealth Games, I hope to achieve new personal bests and reach a semifinal.

What is your biggest achievement?

I'm the back-to-back (2021-2022) New Zealand mational age group champion for 50m and 100m breaststroke. At the New Zealand Open, I finished sixth in the 200 individual medley, seventh in the 100m Breaststroke and eighth in the 50m breaststroke.

Any top tips for people who struggle with the hours of training required?

If you are passionate about the sport you do, then you will be willing to do whatever it takes to achieve your best. If you love what you do then you will be willing to endure the hours of training required. You have to want it.

What are your future goals in swimming?

The ultimate goal would be to make an Olympic final and race at both Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028. I would love to travel and race people from all over the world.