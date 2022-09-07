Chelsea's head coach Thomas Tuchel was sensationally sacked just six games into the season. Photo / AP

Football powerhouse Chelsea have shocked the world on Wednesday night by sensationally axing manager Thomas Tuchel only six games into the season.

Chelsea suffered a shock Champions League defeat away at Dinamo Zagreb which is said to have been the final nail in his coffin.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has shown he is just as ruthless as predecessor Roman Abramovich after wielding the axe on the German manager.

A poor star to the Premier League has seen Chelsea lose two out of their opening six matches.

They scraped by against London rivals West Ham on Sunday, before being embarrassed in Croatia in their group stage opener on Tuesday.

It proved to be the decisive result for American owner Boehly who has ruthlessly relieved Tuchel of his duties after less than two years in charge.

The new ownership group splashed out eye-watering amounts of money during the transfer market, spending around NZ$514 million on nine signings.

After the nightmare defeat on the road, Tuchel unloaded on his playing group.

"I am angry with myself, I am angry about the performance.

"This is a huge underperformance from all of us. It's not precise enough, it's not clinical enough, not aggressive enough. It is not determined enough. It is not enough individually, it is not enough as a team and that is why we lose this game today."

But on Wednesday night his fate was sealed as the club sensationally cut ties with the German.

Chelsea Football Club part company with Thomas Tuchel. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2022

"Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Thomas Tuchel," a club statement read.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club.

"Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea's history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

"As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the Club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

"Chelsea's coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

"There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made."

The news of Tuchel's axing left the football world in utter disbelief.

Utter madness for Chelsea to fire Tuchel. He won them the Champions League a year ago. What a world we live in. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) September 7, 2022

Chelsea spent £250m+ and, with no sporting director, Tuchel was at the heart of it. To be sacked six days after the deadline, when two more came in and several more left, is such a radical decision. #CFC — Charlie Gordon (@CharlieGordonSJ) September 7, 2022

Top knee-jerk sacking at #Chelsea. An absolute vintage of the genre after spending a mere £270 million in the summer. #CFC — Alex Wood (@AJ_Wood15) September 7, 2022

What a stupid, stupid, stupid decision @ChelseaFC. — CFC Russ (@CFC_Russ) September 7, 2022

Was really hoping Abramovich's departure would bring an end to the brash hiring & firing but guess not. What a disenchanting decision that is. #cfc https://t.co/rj9UTkv7bs — Krishan Davis (@krishan_davis) September 7, 2022

Aubameyang couldn't wait to be reunited with Thomas Tuchel 💔



(via @ChelseaFC) pic.twitter.com/GT8fTA5UbM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 7, 2022

Tuchel won the Champions League with Chelsea in his first season as well as claiming two minor trophies.

After being hired in January 2021, Tuchel, 49, guided Chelsea to the FA Cup final and EFL Cup final last season.

According to The Telegraph, Tuchel lost the faith of Boehly and his players. They state that his future at Chelsea would have been in doubt even if they had claimed three points against Zagreb.

It has been said that first team coach Anthony Barry will likely take charge on an interim basis for the meantime as Chelsea look for a new manager.