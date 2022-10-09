Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Phil Gifford: What we learned from opening weekend of women's Rugby World Cup

Phil Gifford
By
4 mins to read
All the best moments from Day 2 of the Women's Rugby World Cup. Video / © Rugby World Cup Limited

All the best moments from Day 2 of the Women's Rugby World Cup. Video / © Rugby World Cup Limited

Five talking points from the opening day of the women's Rugby World Cup.

Home from the forest

As Australian wing Bienne Terita plunged over for her second try at Eden Park to see her team

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport