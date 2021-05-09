Website of the Year

Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: Scott Robertson is the best coach in professional rugby history

6 minutes to read
The Crusaders have defeated the Chiefs in a hard-fought 24-13 game, winning the trophy for the fifth year in a row.

Phil Gifford
By:

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and co-host on Afternoons on Newstalk ZB, Tuesday - Friday from 12-4pm with Simon Barnett.

Six talking points from a dramatic, hard-fought Super Rugby Aotearoa final.

NO QUESTIONS ABOUT THEIR PLACE IN HISTORY

The Crusaders and coach Scott Robertson didn't really have more points to prove on Saturday night, but

