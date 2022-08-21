Advertisement

Phil Gifford: Five talking points from Black Ferns' drubbing of Australia

The Black Ferns produced the type of rugby that should capture the nation's attention. Photo / photosport.nz

Phil Gifford
Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and broadcaster.

OPINION:

Phil Gifford presents five talking points from the Black Ferns' 52-5 drubbing of Australia in Christchurch.

Something in the air

Four decades ago football in New Zealand took a massive leap forward when the

