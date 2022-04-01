Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Phil Gifford: Behind the scenes with the All Blacks' former undercover agent

6 minutes to read
Brian 'Aussie' McLean in 2013. Photo / Photosport

Brian 'Aussie' McLean in 2013. Photo / Photosport

Phil Gifford
By
Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford is a renowned sports journalist and broadcaster.

From 2013 to 2019 Aussie McLean was an undercover agent for the All Blacks. It wasn't anything like a glamorous James Bond movie.

In the cause of All Black rugby he was soaked in beer

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.