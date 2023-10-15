Paul Coll held his composure. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand’s Paul Coll has held his composure in a gigantic five game battle to win the US Open of Squash.

Playing world No 1. Ali Farag at the Open in Philadelphia, Coll was full of beans from the outset while his Egyptian opponent looked fatigued early.

An uncharacteristic six errors from Farag saw Coll take the first game comfortably, with the Kiwi sticking to his line and length while looking calm and focussed.

Coll continued his momentum into the second, hitting several clinical winners in the front right corner to dominate and take the game 11-7 in just 11 minutes.

However, Farag is world number one for a reason and rallied in the third, dancing around Coll to take the game.

Farag found his rhythm in the fourth and began forcing errors from Coll to take the match to a fifth game.

The final game was a seesawing affair, Coll did some damage in the front left-hand corner early before Farag hit several unreturnable winners.

Ultimately Coll held his composure, taking the game 12-10 on his second match ball to become the first New Zealand male to win the US Open since Stuart Davenport in 1986.

Coll was ecstatic on winning the match, jumping around the court and yelling in joy.

“Very happy, far out, I’m absolutely stoked with that win and this whole week’s been amazing for me,” said Coll.

“I’ve always dreamed of winning the US Open so this is pretty special.”

Coll says it was a phenomenal match and credited Farag for what’s being called one of the best ever US Open Finals.

“I got a bit nervous in the third and fourth, he pushed me out of my rhythm but I’m really pleased with the way my squash has gone overall this week and I’m physically feeling really good so I’m looking forward to the season ahead.”

It’s the fourth major PSA tournament win of Coll’s career.

Result: [4] Paul Coll (NZL) bt [2] Ali Farag (EGY) 3-2: 11-7, 11-7, 8-11, 8-11, 12-10 (99m)