Sport|Rugby

Patrick McKendry: The confusing Super Rugby moment the cameras missed

Blues prop Ofa Tuungafasi is yellow carded during the Super Rugby Aotearoa rugby match between the Blues and the Crusaders held at Eden Park. Photo / Brett Phibbs.

Patrick McKendry
OPINION:

There was a feeling that struck early in the recent Blues v Crusaders Super Rugby Aotearoa match at Eden Park that maybe referee Paul Williams just wasn't the right person for that particular job

