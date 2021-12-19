Patrick McKendry: Joseph Parker's win over Derek Chisora was his best performance in years

Joseph Parker defeats Derek Chisora in closely fought brawl. Source / Sky Sport

OPINION:

The dust has almost settled on what has been described, rightly in my opinion, as Joseph Parker's most entertaining fight in at least three years, a victory for the New Zealander over Derek Chisora which highlighted his improved punching power, shot selection and more aggressive mindset.

It underlined the threat the 29-year-old Parker, a former heavyweight world champion, still poses to everyone in the division, probably apart from his friend Tyson Fury, who has vowed never to fight him. It was also truly box office; a dominant win which, while not the knockout he craved, boosted Parker's crowd-pleasing pulling power.

It also highlighted the incredible durability and heart possessed by Chisora, a 37-year-old with many miles on the clock – perhaps too many for his own good if one were to be honest, because the punishment he received was difficult to watch at times.

And yet, the fight also highlighted boxing's capacity for surprise in not such a good way, for this victory for Parker, in the eyes of most experts, was far more comfortable than any of the three judges at ringside thought.

While Parker won by unanimous decision, the 115-110 and 115-111 cards didn't appear to reward the work he did, the dominance he held and the sight of Chisora apparently teetering as early as the second round and until the fifth, a rare good one for the Brit. The third judge who scored the fight 114-112 to Parker probably needs an eye test because that card is borderline scandalous.

Parker scored the equivalent of three knockdowns in the fight, which somehow went the distance. They represent three 10-8 rounds for Parker so had the Kiwi not recorded those, the third judge would have scored the fight a victory for Chisora, a simply bizarre state of affairs for Parker appeared to win at least nine of the 12 rounds.

Joseph Parker dominated Derek Chisora during a unanimous points victory. Photo / Getty

Bizarre also because Parker was probably fortunate to win the first fight between the pair in Manchester seven months ago. He was awarded that fight by split decision despite being floored by an overhand right within the first 10 seconds.

Parker controlled the second half of that fight and was occasionally dominant, but nowhere near to the extent he was this morning.

But odd, and sometimes very alarming, judging in boxing has unfortunately become an accepted part of the sport. The old trope of the crooked promoter very rarely applies these days but the judgment of those three individuals sitting ringside remains, not so much a blight on the industry but still very much an occasional concern.

Parker was the fighter smiling afterwards and so he should have been for this was easily the most entertaining scrap he has been involved in since his defeat by Dillian Whyte in London in 2018, and probably his best performance since he won the WBO world title against Andy Ruiz Jr in Auckland exactly five years ago.

Since that majority points win over Ruiz Jr, Parker has enjoyed and endured all sorts of ups and downs but this morning was firm evidence that he made the right decision to select Andy Lee as his trainer and base himself in Ireland and the north of England.

Parker's greater punching power was evident from the first round – probably evidence of his better footwork. His punch selection was also excellent, with the right uppercut a particularly damaging weapon.

He may be criticised for not finishing Chisora in spectacular style or indeed going in for the kill at times, but that would be unfair. Parker mostly fought intelligently and didn't leave himself open to Chisora's right hand. Surprisingly, in fact, Chisora had more success with a left jab which he probably didn't use enough.

Against the odds, perhaps, and after a couple of lean years, Parker is back on track and within sight of another world title challenge.