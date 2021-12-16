Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Patrick McKendry: Joseph Parker's quest to knock out Derek Chisora is far from child's play

4 minutes to read
Joseph Parker has been wary of building expectations of a knockout against Derek Chisora. Photo / Getty

Joseph Parker has been wary of building expectations of a knockout against Derek Chisora. Photo / Getty

Patrick McKendry
By
Patrick McKendry

Reporter

OPINION:

Musical chairs.

Anyone tuning into the first official media event ahead of Sunday morning's heavyweight rematch between Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora in Manchester may have had the slightly surreal experience of watching as

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.