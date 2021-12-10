Voyager 2021 media awards
Our heroes: The Kiwis who stood out in the 2021 sports world

7 minutes to read
Lisa Carrington - 'I'm still in a bit of disbelief about what I achieved'. Video / Māori Television

NZ Herald

The Herald selects our New Zealand sporting heroes of the year.

Black Caps

World champions at last. The Black Caps won the inaugural World Test Championship in June, after producing a stunning sixth and final

