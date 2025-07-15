Advertisement
On The Up: Whanganui endurance runner James Bland set for 171km Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

James Bland sets off on the 105km You Yangs trail run in Victoria, Australia.

The “Wimbledon” of trail running is next for one of New Zealand’s top endurance athletes, and he is in good form leading up to it.

Whanganui’s James Bland took first place in the 105km You Yangs Trail Run last weekend, to go with a gold in the WildBoar 50km race

Save