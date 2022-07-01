Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui runner James Bland completes 161km ultramarathon in Californian heat

5 minutes to read
James Bland came home in a time of 23 hours, 25 minutes and 37 seconds. Photo / Supplied

James Bland came home in a time of 23 hours, 25 minutes and 37 seconds. Photo / Supplied

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

A jog around the bridges is enough of a challenge for most people, but Whanganui's James Bland has taken running to another level.

He completed the 100-mile (161km) Western States Endurance Run in California, United

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.