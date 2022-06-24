Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui business owners Lindsay Edwards and Paula Darlington say goodbye to sports retail after 27 years

3 minutes to read
Paula Darlington (left) and Lindsay Edwards will hand over the reins at the end of June. Photo / Mike Tweed

Mike Tweed
By
Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

Two familiar faces will say goodbye to Whanganui's Victoria Ave at the end of the month.

Lindsay Edwards and his daughter Paula Darlington have sold Stirling Sports, bringing an end to 27 years of business

