Whanganui's kerbside service began on July 1. Photo / Mike Tweed

The closure of Oji Fibre Solutions’ Auckland paper recycling plant will not affect Whanganui’s kerbside recycling service.

Whanganui District Council property and open spaces general manager Sarah O’Hagan said fibre, previously transported to the Auckland plant, would continue to go through Oji.

“We understand Oji will rely more on its Kinleith mill [in Tokoroa] and greater export to its Malaysian mill to meet recycling commitments,” she said.

Earlier this week, Oji confirmed it would close its Penrose plant with 75 staff expected to lose their jobs.

The company said high electricity prices and labour and freight costs had played a part in the decision.