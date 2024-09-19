Advertisement
Whanganui’s fibre recycling still going to Oji despite Auckland plant closure

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read
Whanganui's kerbside service began on July 1. Photo / Mike Tweed

The closure of Oji Fibre Solutions’ Auckland paper recycling plant will not affect Whanganui’s kerbside recycling service.

Whanganui District Council property and open spaces general manager Sarah O’Hagan said fibre, previously transported to the Auckland plant, would continue to go through Oji.

“We understand Oji will rely more on its Kinleith mill [in Tokoroa] and greater export to its Malaysian mill to meet recycling commitments,” she said.

Earlier this week, Oji confirmed it would close its Penrose plant with 75 staff expected to lose their jobs.

The company said high electricity prices and labour and freight costs had played a part in the decision.

O’Hagan said the closure would not result in a greater cost for the Whanganui kerbside service.

“The whole recycling service cost is subject to normal annual price fluctuations, including inflation and commodity markets, over the course of the contract.

“These fluctuations flow through annually to the council’s annual plan.”

Low-Cost Bins operates three recycling collection trucks a day in Whanganui, with another vehicle collecting paper and cardboard.

The service began on July 1 and collected 143 tonnes of materials in its first month.

Kerbside recycling costs ratepayers in the collection network around $147 per year.

Paper and cardboard dropped off at the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre on Maria Place is also recycled by Oji Fibre Solutions.

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.

