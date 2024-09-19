“Now, one whole side has been planted with the help of volunteers and the St James youth group, who have been amazing.”

Forsey said the gully had been used as a dumping ground for years and rubbish was being removed as the project progressed.

“The first time the youth team came we found 16 tyres and hundreds and hundreds of glass bottles.

“I even carried a microwave out a few weeks ago. There are all sorts.”

More and more children were now playing at the site, she said.

“That was also part of why I started this whole thing – kids need more wild places to explore and hang out in.

“There are more tūī and wood pigeons (kererū) as well.”

Sonia Forsey began working at the site about five years ago.

Forsey’s initiative - the East West Way Gully Restoration Project - has secured council funding of between $5000 and $10,000 a year.

She said the Whanganui River Enhancement Trust paid for 800 native plants.

“We’ve already planted ngaio, kahikatea, kōwhai, mānuka, koromiko, cabbage trees (tī kōuka) and flaxes.

“The easy side was done first and now it’s time to tackle the other side, which is thick with brambles.

“That’s going to be a bit more tricky.”

To make sure neighbouring residents kept their views, “tall things are planted at the bottom [of the gully] and small things are planted at the top,” Forsey said

The gully is part of the Ngatarua stream catchment, which flows through Putiki into the Whanganui River.

Forsey said the project, which covered just under a hectare, would enhance stormwater retention.

“Even with light rain, a huge amount of water just rushes down there.

“We are trying to soak up some of it up. Planting helps with that and it also cleans the water before it ends up in the river.”

Council senior stormwater engineer Kritzo Venter said the funding came from the council’s natural drainage and waterways budget, which “had to do a lot of stuff over a wide area”.

It was only a modest amount but because of the efforts of Forsey and the community, the council was “getting good bang for buck”.

“Planting helps with water retention but it also helps combat erosion,” Venter said.

“Putiki is by a state highway and often ends up in the public eye [because of flooding].

“Anything we can hold back and any improvements we can make to the catchment will help the downstream issue.”

Venter said the community had taken ownership of the project and that meant people were “more likely to buy into it”.

“I’m so happy Sonia has stepped up and she has got a lot of support behind her.

“With a bit more visibility and profile around what she’s trying to do, I’m hoping people will think twice about dumping rubbish.”

Forsey said she had enjoyed every minute of the project, even when it got difficult.

“Growing a jungle has always been one of my dreams,” she said.

“Every square inch feels like it’s hard-won. You plant things and then you’ve got to keep protecting them and letting them grow.

“Once they get big enough, they’re away.”

Venter said there was an educational component to the East West Way project, with volunteers learning about native species, best practices and the catchment itself.

“There is this little community at the gully and they are connected to Putiki, which is much further downstream,” he said.

“You wouldn’t stop and think about that until you learn about the topography and how the water flows.”

He said East West Way was the primary focus because it was council-controlled but “in time, neighbouring landowners might partner up and we can keep extending it”.

