Live updates of the action from day 12 at the Rio Olympics

The New Zealand women's hockey team will play for bronze against Germany after a semifinal defeat to Great Britain.

New Zealand's only chance for a medal was denied today when the women's 470 medal race was postponed leaving defending Olympic champions Jo Aleh and Polly Powrie to have to wait another day. The race was been postponed this morning due to lack of wind.

Kiwi javelin thrower Stuart Farquhar is in action later on.

Earlier Lisa Carrington safely negotiated her way through to the final of her second canoe sprint event of the Rio Olympics.

Chasing the rare feat of two gold medals in one Summer Games, Carrington looked comfortable in both her heat and semifinal, despite a second place finish in the latter.

The only other Kiwis in action overnight were Andrea Kilday in the opening round of the women's 49kg taekwondo and Angie Petty in the women's 800m heats.

Unfortunately, both women failed to progress past their opening appearances of the Games.