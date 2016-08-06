New Zealand flag bearers Blair Tuke (left) and Peter Burling (right). Photo / Getty Images

Tonga's shirtless flag-bearer may have captured the bulk of international headlines, but fear not, New Zealand's entrance at yesterday's Olympic Games opening ceremony didn't go unnoticed.

Kiwi flagbearers Peter Burling and Blair Tuke also caused a bit of a stir on the interweb, winning admirers the world over.

In an article headlined "People On Twitter Are Drooling Over Team NZ's Olympic Flag Bearers", Buzzfeed Australia outlined some the more enthusiastic repsonses to the Kiwi sailors, or as one user termed them, "New Zealand's male model flagbearers".

Four-time world champion sailors Blair Tuke and Peter Burling were presented with a traditional kakahu by the New Zealand Olympic Team Chef de Mission Rob Waddell. Photo / Photosport NZ

New Zealand put two hot boys in wool capes up front. Everybody go home, we have a winner. #OpeningCeremony — Sandra Mills (@SandraMG) August 6, 2016

One Canadian fan tweeted: "New Zealand put two hot boys in wool capes up front. Everybody go home, we have a winner", while they also won hearts across the Tasman: "No! I'm not currently googling New Zealand's male model flag bearers! Gosh!"

It wasn't quite the universal outpouring of lust Tonga's taekwondo competitor Pita Nikolas Taukatofua received when he led his team out into Macarana Stadium.

Wearing traditional Tongan tupenu, the bare-chested Taukatofua sent social media into meltdown when he appeared completely covered in baby oil.

Burling and Tuke, who are co-captains of the New Zealand team, won silver in the 49er class in London four years ago, and are favourites to go one better in Rio, having won the past four world championships.