Venice Beach in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

An iconic Hollywood studio lot and the golden sands of Venice Beach are among an array of Los Angeles landmarks that will stage events for the 2028 Olympic Games, organisers said today.

In an updated list of venues for the Games, LA28 confirmed venues for surfing, triathlon, baseball, cricket and squash among other sports.

Universal Studios will play host to squash’s Olympic debut, with the sport taking place on Courthouse Square – the mock-up town square featured prominently in Oscar-winning movies such as Back to the Future and To Kill a Mockingbird.

Venice Beach, meanwhile, will host the triathlon – relocating from its initial venue in Long Beach – and will also be the starting point for the men’s and women’s marathon, as well as the cycling road races.

LA28 organisers also confirmed that cricket – which is making its return to the Olympics for the first time in more than a century – will be held at a purpose-built venue at Pomona, just east of Los Angeles. Earlier reports had suggested cricket could have been staged thousands of miles from Los Angeles in New York.