Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics
Updated

Olympics 2024: Paris gold medals unlock financial opportunities for New Zealand athletes

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Lydia Ko completed her Olympics set with a gold while Dame Lisa Carrington made it three from three. Video / Chereè Kinnear / Getty / Photosport

New Zealand enjoyed its greatest-ever Olympics in Paris, finishing with a record 10 gold medals.

Aside from the pride and glory of their achievements, our Olympic heroes also have the potential to earn substantial

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Olympics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics