Alysha Newman celebrated her bronze-medal jump by twerking. Photo / Eurasia Sport Images / Getty Images

Alysha Newman, one of a growing group of athletes to run OnlyFans accounts, caused controversy on Wednesday after celebrating an Olympic pole vaulting bronze by twerking.

The Canadian pole vaulter had broken her national record by clearing 4.85 metres in a hotly contested final on Wednesday night, becoming the first Canadian woman to win a medal in the event in Olympic history, equalling Edward Archibald in 1908 and William Halpenny four years later.

But her risque celebration – shaking her posterior towards the crowd and the TV cameras – was doubtless intended to help boost growing revenues for her OnlyFans site. Charging NZ$21 a month for the adults-only content, the 30-year-old’s earnings are expected to soar after her success in Paris.

Social media users were divided on her celebration, with many accusing her of attention-seeking while others defended her celebration as enjoying a historic moment.

Newman, from Delaware, Ontario, cleared the same height as United States rival Katie Moon but the American missed fewer attempts to land silver.