Live updates of all the action from the Paris Olympics on day four.

The single scullers return with Emma Twigg and Mackintosh in quarter-final action while double sculls teams Lucy Spoors and Brooke in the women’s, Francis and men Robbie Manson and Jordan Parry look to book final spots with semifinal races tonight.

It could be a busy day in the pool with Lewis Clareburt in the 200m butterfly men’s heats in the morning following by a possible semifinal in the night session local time. The same goes for 100m freestyle swimmer Cameron Gray while Eve Thomas has a 1500m freestyle heat.

The Black Sticks men face Argentina at 3am in a pool game which is nearing ‘must-win- territory after losing their first two matches. The Oly Whites do need a result against France to have any hope of making the knockout round.

The sailors will continue in Marseille, where there hasn’t been that much wind. Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie will look to retain their spot at the top of the 49er class while Jo Aleh and Molly Meech need some big results in the 49erFX to stay in the hunt for a medal. Josh Armit and Veerle ten Have might have busy days in the windsurfing after only getting a handful of races in over the last few days.

Finn Butcher lines up in the men’s kayak slalom with the top 20 advancing to the semifinals.

Men’s trap shooter Owen Robinson needs to likely go perfect in his remaining two rounds to make the final, where just six compete for the medals. Robinson shot 71/75 from his opening three rounds to sit in 19th place

New Zealand’s medal chances on day four

Defending champions the Black Ferns Sevens face USA at 1.30am for a spot in the gold final at 5.45am. Should they suffer an upset they’ll still be a strong chance for bronze at least at 5am.

Kiwis in action: Full Paris Olympics schedule

Full New Zealand schedule day 4

7pm: Shooting - Men’s trap qualification (Owen Robinson)

7.30pm: Rowing – Single sculls women’s quarter-final (Emma Twigg)

8.10pm: Rowing – Single sculls men’s quarter-final (Tom Mackintosh)

8.50pm: Rowing - Double sculls women’s semifinal (Lucy Spoors and Brooke Francis)

9pm: Swimming - 200m butterfly men’s heat (Lewis Clareburt)

9pm: Swimming - 100m freestyle men’s heat (Cameron Gray)

9pm: Swimming - 1500m freestyle women’s heat (Eve Thomas)

9pm: Equestrian - Dressage Grand Prix day 1 (Melissa Galloway)

9.10pm: Rowing - Double sculls men’s semifinal (Robbie Manson and Jordan Parry)

10.13pm: Sailing - Foil women races (Veerle ten Have)

Wednesday July 31

12.17am: Sailing - Foil men races (Josh Armit)

1.30am: Rugby sevens - Women’s semifinal vs USA

1.30am: Shooting - Men’s trap final (Owen Robinson)

1.45am: Sailing - 49er FX races 7-9 (Jo Aleh and Molly Meech)

2am: Canoe Slalom - run 1 (Finn Butcher)

2.35am: Sailing - 49er races 7-9 (Isaac McHardie and William McKenzie)

3am: Hockey – Black Sticks men v Argentina, pool B game

4.10am: Canoe Slalom - run 2 (Finn Butcher)

5am: Football - Oly Whites v France, group game

5am-5.45am: Rugby sevens - Women’s gold and bronze medal matches

6.40am: Swimming - 100m freestyle men’s semifinal (Cameron Gray) - if qualified

6.41am: Swimming - 200m butterfly men’s semifinal (Lewis Clareburt) - if qualified

How to follow Olympics 2024

The Herald will have live updates running throughout the entire Olympics, while you can listen to commentary on Gold Sport. You can catch all the action on Sky Sport. Every event on Sky can also be watched via streaming on Sky Sport Now or Sky Go.

