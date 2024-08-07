Aimee Fisher has been waiting eight years for this moment.
After competing at the Rio Games in 2016 as a member of the women’s K4 500m team, Fisher left the Canoe Racing New Zealand (CRNZ) programme ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, citing concerns over the environment and other athlete welfare issues, as well as a desire to follow her own training plan.
She took a significant step in returning in 2023 and earned her place in Paris. That came in the K2 500, which she competed in with Lucy Matehaere, but it also allowed her to race the K1 500m.
It was compatriot Dame Lisa Carrington who claimed the gold in that discipline in Tokyo and now with two boats in the event, the K1 500m is one many are looking at as a double medal chance for New Zealand.
Fisher and Carrington, who is also competing in the K2 500m and K4 500m in Paris, have had some good battles on the water in recent years, and Fisher comes into the event with plenty of momentum after setting the world record in the discipline in May.