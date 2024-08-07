In her opening heat of the event, Fisher laid down the gauntlet as she beat her rivals – from Argentina, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Germany, Norway and Egypt – comfortably to move straight into the semifinals.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Fisher told the Herald’s Michael Burgess afterwards. “It’s been eight years since I was last at the games and Tokyo was pretty hard to watch from back home.

“I’ve been putting in a lot of work and I’ve had incredible support around me. It’s a real privilege to be here.”

Fisher, 29, posted the second-fastest time of the heat stages, finishing in 1m 49.16s – a shade under 3s slower than her world-record mark.

The fastest heat time?

Carrington’s 1m 48.51s in a heat where even the commentator suggested the five-time Olympic gold medallist was taking it easy.

Dame Lisa Carrington posted the fastest heat time in the K1 500m. Photo / Photosport

Speaking to Sky Sport, Carrington confirmed she was being smart about how she raced.

“I’m just trying to conserve as much energy as possible,” Carrington said.

“So racing super strategically, trying to be as efficient as possible and also recognising that you also have to get the practice in for the semi and the final coming up on Saturday.”

Carrington, 35, is competing in her fourth Olympics in Paris, and has won a gold medal in each of her previous three Games. While three of those came in the K1 200m, which is no longer on the Olympic programme, she did take out the 500m race in Tokyo, and picked up a bronze in the discipline in Rio in 2016.

“I think every Olympics is different but I don’t think it ever gets easier,” Carrington said.

“It’s the pinnacle of our sport, so it’s a privilege and the nerves are still there so I still feel alive.”

