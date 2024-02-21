Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Olympics

Olympic equestrian Shane Rose’s mankini mishap: Playful stunt becomes biggest overreaction

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Shane Rose wearing a mankini during a showjumping event near Sydney. Photo / Instagram

Shane Rose wearing a mankini during a showjumping event near Sydney. Photo / Instagram

EDITORIAL

Triumphs and tribulations define the narrative of sport but an unexpected drama that unfolded recently and left the equestrian community at odds is a tempest in a teacup, not a serious matter deserving the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Olympics