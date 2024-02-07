French star Antoine Dupont saved his best for his last game. Video / Stade Toulousain

French halfback Antoine Dupont looks primed for his move to rugby sevens if his final appearance in the fifteen-player game is an indicator.

The former World Rugby player of the year winner is skipping the Six Nations this year as he makes the change to sevens for the Paris Olympics. He will join the sevens squad and play in his first event in Vancouver later this month followed by the Los Angeles Sevens in March.

In his final game for Stade Toulouse, Dupont led the side to a 46-26 victory over Bayonne which included two brilliant assists.

The first came from a charge down deep in Bayonne’s half, where Dupont regathered the ball from his charge down before producing a deft no-look behind the back pass to set up a try for Pita Ahki.

Dupont’s last play in fifteens was almost as impressive, breaking 30 metres up the field before setting up a try on the next phase with a long across field kick.

A parting gift from Antoine Dupont before he heads off to Sevens!



As literally his final contribution in XVs for a couple of months, you can’t really get much better.



He really is ridiculous, can’t wait to see how he adapts.



pic.twitter.com/MG9zMk95Rf — Paul Eddison (@pauleddison) February 4, 2024

The French sevens team currently sit seventh on the standings following the opening three events.