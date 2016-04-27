How does double Olympic gold medallist Valerie Adams get into peak condition? Find out in our new video show, She's Got Game.

It's time to shift the conversation.

New Zealand's sporting women can longer be ignored. They're too many and they're too good.

She's Got Game is a new fortnightly online show aimed at celebrating our top sportswomen just as we do their male counterparts.

We hope to challenge the misconception that women don't care about sport by presenting sporting news in a way all genders can engage with. She's Got Game will showcase the very best of New Zealand's female athletes with in-depth interviews and features, as well as delving into the issues top sportswomen face.

More She's Got Game coverage:

Female athletes set to shine in Rio

Prospect of a landmark year for NZ women

Plenty of captaincy options for Black Sticks in Rio

5 women to watch in Rio

In the lead-up to Rio, each episode will feature an in-depth interview with an Olympic athlete. The show will also feature rotating segments including "Train Like a Girl", which will illustrate the rigorous training schedules athletes follow.

In the first episode, Rikki Swannell sits down with Black Sticks midfielder Kayla Whitelock to discuss her impressive return to the team after taking time out for the birth of daughter Addison, and how the team have adjusted to having an infant tag along on tour.

We also visited shotput queen Valerie Adams for her final training session before she departed for Switzerland, where she will be based in the lead-up to Rio.

And at yesterday's NZOC function to mark 100 days to Rio, we spoke to some of our Olympic-bound athletes about what they hope to inspire in the next generation.